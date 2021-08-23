Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Kezar Life Sciences Announces Completion Of Enrollment Of Its Phase 2 PRESIDIO Clinical Trial Of KZR-616 In Polymyositis And Dermatomyositis

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced that PRESIDIO, its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis (PM) and dermatomyositis (DM) completed the target enrollment of 24 subjects.

PRESIDIO is a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design study of KZR-616 in patients with PM or DM. During the 32-week treatment period, patients receive either 45 mg of KZR-616 or placebo subcutaneously once weekly for 16 weeks followed by a crossover to the other treatment arm for an additional 16 weeks (the first two doses are at 30 mg). The primary endpoint of PRESIDIO is the mean change in the Total Improvement Score. Top line results from this trial are expected in the second quarter of 2022. Subjects who complete the 32 week study have the option to enroll into an open-label extension study and continue to receive 45mg weekly of KZR-616.

"Completing enrollment in PRESIDIO marks a significant milestone on our path to the full development of KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis. We are grateful to the patients, their families and caregivers, investigators and clinical research team who are participating in the trial. It goes without saying that their unwavering support of the trial during the course of the global pandemic was heroic," said Noreen Roth Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Kezar.

"Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies such as PM and DM are chronic and progressively debilitating inflammatory diseases that can have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients living with these rare diseases," said Chrissy Thornton, Executive Director of the patient advocacy organization, The Myositis Association. "The completed enrollment of the Phase 2 PRESIDIO study is cause for celebration as it represents a significant step in bringing forward novel therapies for these diseases, where options to date have been limited."

PM and DM are two of the five types of autoimmune myositis diseases. Both are chronic, debilitating, autoimmune diseases that are distinguished by inflammation of the muscles as well as the skin (in DM). An approximate 30,000-120,000 people in the United States are living with these severe and progressive inflammatory myopathies that are characterized by marked morbidity and associated mortality. While debilitating muscle weakness is the hallmark of these myopathies, including compromised muscles of respiration, other internal organ system dysfunctions can be equally disabling. The aim of treatment for these diseases is to suppress inflammation, increase muscle strength and prevent long-term damage to muscles and extramuscular organs; however, treatment options are limited for DM, and there are currently no approved treatments for PM.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designations for KZR-616 for the treatment of polymyositis and dermatomyositis.

More details about the PRESIDIO study [NCT04033926] and the PRESIDIO open-label extension study [NCT04628936] can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials provide evidence that KZR-616 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile for development in severe, chronic autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 clinical trials are underway in severe autoimmune diseases.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company's platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An IND submission for KZR-261 in solid tumors was filed in August 2021, and Kezar plans to initiate an open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Kezar's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Kezar's clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the design, progress, timing, scope and results of clinical trials, the anticipated timing of disclosure of results of clinical trials and the anticipated regulatory development of Kezar's product candidates. Orphan Drug Designation does not provide any assurance of regulatory approval or expedite regulatory review. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, clinical trials and financial position, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Kezar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" contained therein. Except as required by law, Kezar assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005119/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Life Sciences#Clinical Trials#Polymyositis#Kezar Life Sciences#Kzr#Presidio#Dm#Md#The Myositis Association#Orphan Drug Designations#Immunoproteasome#Ind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

INOVIO Receives Authorization To Conduct Phase 3 Efficacy Trial Of Its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate, INO-4800

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (INO) - Get Report, a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, today announced that it has received regulatory authorization from Brazil's ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), the national health regulatory agency of Brazil, to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE ( INOVIO I NO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy), for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. INOVIO plans to conduct the global INNOVATE Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, including Brazil, with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (Advaccine).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MYND Life Sciences Announces $3 Million Convertible Debenture Unit Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) (" MYND" or the " Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet in respect of a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering") of debenture units (the " Debenture Units") with a strategic institutional investor. The principal sum of the Debentures Units to be issued is up to $3,000,000.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Incyte And MorphoSys Announce The European Commission Approval Of Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) In Combination With Lenalidomide For The Treatment Of Adults With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The EC decision follows the positive opinion received from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in June 2021 recommending the conditional marketing authorization of Minjuvi.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 25) BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) (reacted to the news of inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) Celldex Therapeutics,...
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

AlzeCure's ACD856 Demonstrates Good Tolerability in Phase I Clinical Trial and is Approved for Additional Doses

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company has received approval from the Medical Products Agency to be able to give additional doses of ACD856 in the clinical phase I study (single ascending dose, SAD) with ACD856, as its good tolerability enables higher doses to be tested.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug

Ere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 24) Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (reacted to the Taiwanese rollout of Medigen's MVC-COV1901 COVID-19...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Senhwa Biosciences Announces Dose Escalation Initiation Of The Phase I Trial Of Pidnarulex As A Treatment For Advanced Hematological Malignancies

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a drug development company focused on first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, rare diseases, and novel coronaviruses, today announced the initiation of Dose Escalation within the Phase I Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT) of Pidnarulex for the treatment of advanced hematological malignancies. After evidence of human efficacy was observed in patients with specific biomarkers and resistant to standard treatments, including chemotherapeutics, the Phase I study was redesigned to further determine the Recommended Phase II Dose.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ryvu Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase I/II Study Of RVU120 (SEL120) In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Metastatic Or Advanced Solid Tumors And CMO Transition

KRAKOW, Poland, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) announced today that the first patient enrolled in the Phase I/II clinical trial investigating RVU120 (SEL120) in relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors, has received the first dose of the study drug. RVU120 is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19...
Medical & Biotech95.5 FM WIFC

Emergent’s COVID-19 plasma therapy to be tested in NIH-sponsored study

(Reuters) -The National Institutes of Health has initiated a late-stage study to test plasma-derived COVID-19 therapies including Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s candidate for those at high risk of disease progression, the drug developer said. Emergent said on Wednesday the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of polyclonal antibodies derived from...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Pfizer And BioNTech Initiate Rolling Submission Of Supplemental Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Booster Dose Of COMIRNATY® In Individuals 16 And Older

New Phase 3 data show booster (third) dose of COMIRNATY induces significant SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody titers and demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing titers against the wild-type strain one month after booster dose were 3.3 times the titers one month after the second dose. Pfizer and BioNTech...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

BridgeBio Pharma And LianBio Announce First Patient Treated In Phase 2a Trial Of Infigratinib In Patients With Gastric Cancer And Other Advanced Solid Tumors

LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing paradigm-shifting medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, and BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced the first patient has been treated in a Phase 2a clinical trial of infigratinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with fibroblast growth factor receptor-2 (FGFR2) gene amplification and other advanced solid tumors with FGFR genomic alterations.
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Nasdaq-listed FSD Pharma To Advance Psychedelics Pipeline With $9 Million Acquisition Of Lucid Psycheceuticals

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE), a life sciences holding company looking at cannabinoid and psychedelic-based medicines, announced it is entering a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. Lucid is a psychedelic pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases and mental health disorders. The all-stock transaction will...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Chula Medicine Announced the Success of Clinical Trials for the “ChulaCov19” Vaccine and Acceleration of the Next Phase of Research

Newswise — August 16, 2021 – Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, and the Vaccine Research Center, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (CVRC) held a press conference on the progress of clinical trials for the Thai “ChulaCov19” mRNA vaccine. The clinical trial (Phase 1) was administered in healthy volunteers who are found to have good immunity after they have been vaccinated. The volunteers’ antibodies have been greatly boosted to prevent the original strain of the virus, and four other variants, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. Manufacturing and preparation for registration to be used in an emergency are underway.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination Of FSD-201 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE) (FRA:0K9) (the " Company" or " FSD") announced today that it intends to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial of ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide ("PEA"), or FSD-201, for use in treating COVID-19. FSD-201 stabilizes mast cells and down-regulates the pro-inflammatory cytokines to effectuate an anti-inflammatory response; it is also known to target the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system of the human body.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bio-Path Holdings Announces Clearance Of Investigational New Drug Application For BP1002 In Refractory/Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed and cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 (liposomal Bcl-2), the Company's second drug candidate, for an initial Phase 1/ 1b clinical trial that will evaluate the ability of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Ascletis Announces Completion Of The Bridging Study And Initiation Of Phase II Trial Of FXR Agonist ASC42 In China For Chronic Hepatitis B Indication

--ASC42 bridging study demonstrated consistent pharmacokinetic profiles between U.S. and Chinese population. -- ASC42 was safe and well tolerated in Chinese population with only grade 1 adverse events. --10 mg and 15 mg once daily doses of ASC42 were selected in combination with pegylated interferon and nucleos(t)ide analogs for Phase...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b Dose-Finding Induction Study of Izencitinib in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

DUBLIN and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, today announced top-line results from its Phase 2b dose-finding induction study of izencitinib, an orally administered, gut-selective pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (NASDAQ: NRXP) recently provided a safety update on ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3 Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. The study’s Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns in the trial and recommended continued enrollment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy