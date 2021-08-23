Cancel
Elastic To Join Forces With Build.Security To Enhance Support For Cloud Native Security

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform that leverages the open source standard Open Policy Agent (OPA), to enable organizations to enforce security actions for cloud native environments.

Elastic delivers the industry's first and only free and open Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR), modernizing security operations by unifying the capabilities of security information and event management (SIEM) for detecting threats and endpoint security for protecting and remediating issues on all endpoints, including in the cloud, all in a single platform. Enriched by Elastic Agent, Limitless XDR extends visibility across any environment and enables security teams to eliminate blind spots. Millions of users already trust Elastic with their business infrastructure, having deployed Elastic Agent across hundreds of thousands of cloud-native workloads for logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, and visibility.

The addition of build.security extends Limitless XDR to enable the enforcement of security actions for cloud-native environments including hosts, virtual machines, and containers orchestrated by Kubernetes. By integrating the build.security technology into Elastic Security, customers will be able to continuously monitor and ensure that their cloud environments are secure in keeping with the policies they have in place, as well as continuously validate their security posture against well established standards such as the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks.

Shifting Left — From Runtime Security to Deployment-Time and Build-Time Security

Elastic defines cloud-native security as being inclusive of detection of cloud-native threats and enforcement of security actions on cloud-native infrastructure. Core to cloud-native security is ensuring all environments are built and maintained to the policies organizations have defined in their environments.

Configuration and change management is critical, since new environments are created constantly and by numerous teams within an organization. Whether it is a bespoke policy the organization has created, or a set of policies based on a defined standard such as the CIS benchmark, a capable cloud security offering needs to provide a simple way to enforce compliance to these policies.

Build.security's innovative authorization policy management platform is designed to resolve the complexity associated with building authorization into applications at deployment time.

Leveraging Open Policy Agent (OPA), an open source, general-purpose policy engine that enables unified, context-aware policy enforcement, build.security technology provides developers with the building blocks they need to quickly generate and manage best-practice authorization controls across enterprise applications at scale while reducing security vulnerabilities. As a graduated project of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), OPA has shown rapid growth and adoption by the open source community.

By joining forces, Elastic and build.security intend to build the ability to manage OPA policies directly in Kibana, enforce OPA policies through the Elastic Agent, and store the results of OPA policy executions within Elasticsearch using the Elastic Common Schema (ECS). The initial integration with build.security will focus on Kubernetes admission controller, enabling security and compliance at deployment time, and will continue with build-time policies scanning cloud configuration files. With this, users will be able to shift-left and enforce security for their cloud-native applications earlier in the life cycle of their applications.

Build.security is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, an important location for engineering and security talent. The build.security team will be the foundation of the growing Elastic presence in Israel and Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO of build.security, will serve as site lead for the region.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, read the blog.

Supporting Quotes:

  • "For years Elastic has provided millions of developers with powerful, free and open technology," said Amit Kanfer, co-founder and CEO, build.security. "We are excited to join forces with Elastic to deliver on the promise of a free and open policy management platform for cloud native environments, from code to cloud to runtime."
  • "Since the inception of Elastic Security we have pioneered a vision for what Limitless XDR should be - the ability for customers to prevent, detect and respond to threats in real time, all in a single platform. We have done this by bringing together SIEM for detecting threats, and endpoint security for protecting and remediating issues on all endpoints, including in the cloud," said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. "We are excited to join forces with build.security to bring open policy management to Elastic Security, and invest in Open Policy Agent and its broad and emerging community."

Timing and Approvals:

The acquisition is expected to close during Elastic's fiscal second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

About build.security

Build.security takes the time and complexity out of authorization. The platform, built by developers for developers, enables lightning-speed application RBAC and ABAC with fine-grained access controls and decoupled logic. Leveraging the Open Policy Agent project and the power of open-sourcing, build.security uses API-based data sources to inform enterprise-grade access controls across application portfolios. With build.security, development teams can ensure that their applications meet critical standards and compliance requirements in just a matter of minutes. Build Security was seeded by YL Ventures, a leading cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit build.security.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements about future features and functionality. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005316/en/

