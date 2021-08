You hear a lot of bad things about Newburgh, and some of those things may be true. But Newburgh has been through a lot over the years, and has not only come through it, they’re thriving in many areas. I grew up in Newburgh in the 1970s, and I think I had a pretty happy childhood. Are you with me, fellow Newburgers? Here are some of my fondest memories that complete the sentence ‘You know you grew up in Newburgh in the 1970s if…’