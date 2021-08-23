Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

NexTier Teams With Silixa To Launch IntelliStimSM Frac Optimization System, Completes First Project In Mid-Continent Region

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) ("NexTier" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has recently launched the IntelliStim fracturing optimization system and has completed its first project for a major operator in the Mid-Continent region.

The proprietary IntelliStim system packages the full array of NexTier's NexHub® digital technologies into a comprehensive, value-added offering. It will enable NexTier customers to monitor every aspect of the completion operation in real time, including detailed downhole visualizations to verify that the fracturing treatment is performing as planned.

Exclusive to NexTier, the system builds upon the Company's focused strategy of integrated wellsite operations that improve wellsite performance and decrease oilfield operators' ultimate cost per barrel. Using personnel already on location to quickly deploy instrumentation, the system is designed to merge seamlessly and without interruption in today's high-efficiency fracturing operations.

From pre-job treatment design to offset well monitoring, stage-by-stage performance assessments and detailed visualizations of downhole fracture propagation during pumping, all surface and downhole data will be hosted on the NexHub Digital Center and displayed using the industry-leading Corva visualization platform. This empowers all decision makers, whether at the wellsite or from a remote location, with precise control to make dynamic adjustments to optimize completion performance.

The IntelliStim system uses Silixa's Carina® sensing system to assess frac-design performance in real time. The Carina system incorporates a Constellation fiber-equipped sensing wireline cable to cost-effectively monitor fracture growth, azimuthal development and cluster efficiency while pumping. With the ability to be repeatedly deployed and retrieved in multiple offset wells via a NexTier wireline truck, this proven Silixa intervention solution achieves the most accurate measurements and highest signal-to-noise ratio in the industry.

"Partnering with Silixa brings our leading completions expertise together with the global leader in fiber-optic sensing," said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. "In real time, as the operation progresses, the IntelliStim system provides an unprecedented level of quality control and efficiency over every component of your completion program."

Pete Richter, Vice President, North America at Silixa, added, "Working shoulder to shoulder with NexTier gives us access to the largest dedicated wireline fleet in the US, which enables operators to deploy Silixa's precise crosswell monitoring and microseismic surveys in more wells - and for a much lower cost than permanently installing fiber optics along the well casing. In addition, by integrating our fiber-acquired data into the NexHub Digital Center, operators gain an exponential increase in the value their data can provide."

"From a technological perspective, it's the best possible array of surface equipment, downhole measurements, real-time monitoring and comprehensive data collection - right at your fingertips," commented Otman Algadi, Director of Commercial Engineering at NexTier. "It's the next step in our ultimate goal of deploying artificial intelligence across the wellsite, and we're proud to make it a reality."

About NexTier Oilfield SolutionsHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership, and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable, and plentiful sources of energy.

About SilixaHeadquartered in the UK with satellite offices in Houston (serving the oil and gas sector) and Missoula, Montana (serving the environmental, infrastructure, and mining sectors), Silixa is the leading independent global provider of fiber-optic-powered data solutions. We offer an integrated suite of distributed fiber-optic technologies (DAS, DSS and DTS) that provides ultrahigh-definition data sets to solve critical measurement challenges in the alternative energy, mining, environmental and earth sciences, infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors. Our dedicated, domain-specific teams deliver world-class, real-time data solutions that enable our clients to gain actionable insight into their assets and systems. These solutions are proved to increase efficiency, prevent loss, reduce operational costs and extend equipment lifespans.

Media Contact: Samuel DeSarro, Samuel.DeSarro@icrinc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextier-teams-with-silixa-to-launch-intellistimsm-frac-optimization-system-completes-first-project-in-mid-continent-region-301360305.html

SOURCE NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Data Visualization#Optimization#North America#The Company#Company#Intellistim#Crosswell#The Nexhub Digital Center#Commercial Engineering#Silixaheadquartered#Das#Dss#Dts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industrythedallasnews.net

Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players -Daewoong, Pharmaceutical, Livzon, Luoxin, Med shine.

The Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.
Electronicstechacute.com

SiYi Intelligence Completes Pre-A Financing Round, Building Global Intelligent Soft Robotic Rehabilitation System

Recently, one of the leading rehabilitation robot enterprises, SiYi Intelligence, completes a Pre-A financing round led by Tao Capital. It is reported that this round of financing is mainly used to accelerate the upgrade and expansion of stroke rehabilitation robotic products and accelerate the improvement of rehabilitation efficiency. Since established...
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Neptune Energy Adopts Gaming Tech to Digitize Wells

Concept: British oil & gas exploration and production company Neptune Energy has announced the digitization of its subsea well portfolio in Norway, leveraging a data visualization platform based on 3D game technology. The implementation aims to improve drilling and production efficiency while also cutting time and expenses. Nature of Disruption:...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Alpine Aerotech adds Bell 205 to digital instrument STC

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Alpine Aerotech, an international leader in helicopter maintenance and product development has announced that they have reissued their cost-effective digital flight instrument STC (supplemental type certificate) to include the Bell 205 for day/night VFR (visual flight rules) operations. This digital instrument kit has been previously approved for installation on Bell 212 aircrafts in Canada, the United States and Europe.
EconomyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
Entertainmentthemusicnetwork.com

Regional Arts Australia launches five projects to help sector’s recovery

Regional Arts Australia (RAA) has announced a swathe of new projects to drive creative engagement within areas of regional Australia. As part of the Australian Government’s $10 million Regional Arts Fund Recovery Boost, the creative body has received $1 million to launch five projects in regional communities around the country, focusing on artistic development, engaging with First Nations approaches, youth mental health and diversity.
Industrymining.com

Prospect Mining Studio selects startups to pilot sustainability solutions

Vimson Group and Newlab’s Prospect Mining Studio announced Tuesday the 12 companies selected to participate in this year’s cohort, the Studio’s second since its launch in 2019. In January 2021, Prospect Mining Studio announced a global open call inviting startups from both within and outside the mining industry to apply...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. To Utilize Tesla MEGAPACK® In Battery Storage System Design - Updated

Storage System and AI Kick Off the First OZOP Project Portfolio. WARWICK, NY, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions ( OZSC), ("Ozop" or "the Company"), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ozop Energy Systems, Inc. has executed a purchase order for a Tesla MEGAPACK ® for their first of more than a half dozen projects, staged in a queue of portfolios of several hundred properties.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | EFG Foodservice, Dispo International, First Pack

Latest published market study on Worldwide Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Foodservice Disposables Distribution Systems space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Dispo International, EFG Foodservice, First Pack, Go-Pak, MBS Wholesale, Party&Paper Solutions, Pattersons, Mashers, ITP Imports, Sustainable Disposables Trading & Pattersons.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Rockley adds BEOL processing to Skywater foundry contract

Skywater, the Minnesota foundry, will undertake BEOL processing for Rockley Photonics’ spectrophotometer-on-a-chip health monitoring product. Rockley, founded by Bookham Technology founder Andrew Rickman, has been using Skywater for front-end processing. “SkyWater provides us with a domestic U.S. source for advanced wafer-level components which is a critical part of our multi-source...
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Swift Tactical Systems Expands the Capabilities of its Swift021 VTOL UAS Product for Long-Range and High-Altitude Performance

Swift Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Swift Engineering, is a leading provider of turn-key, American-made, unmanned systems and services.Swift Tactical Systems recently completed over two dozen flights at Leach Field, 1V8, Alamosa County, CO, to collect data on the high-altitude density performance of the Swift021 VTOL UAS to validate real-world capabilities.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Geoanalytical & Geochemistry Services Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Exploration Technologies, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Shiva Analyticals

Is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Geoanalytical & Geochemistry Services Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Geoanalytical & Geochemistry Services Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Environmental Geochemistry International, SGS SA, ALS, Shiva Analyticals, Exploration Technologies, Activation Laboratories, ACZ Laboratories, Alex Stewart International, AGAT Laboratories.
Economymining-technology.com

Caterpillar to offer AI-based drilling tech for Champion’s Canada mine

Mining company Champion Iron has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with US-based Caterpillar (CAT) for AI-powered drilling technologies on Cat equipment at its Bloom Lake Mine in Canada. The LOI involves the progressive deployment of a remote-controlled, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous Cat electric drilling fleet. This will leverage the...
Alexandria, VAlocaldvm.com

DASH bus system launches new network, becomes completely fare-free

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Transit Company DASH is launching a new network and offering completely fare-free service beginning on Sep. 5th. The New DASH Network will provide more frequent service to Alexandrians, including all day service on major transit corridors. Buses will run every 15 minutes or less seven days per week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy