Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Live Ventures Incorporated Class Action Lawsuit - LIVE

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) - Get Report securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period"), have until October 12, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. The Live Ventures class action lawsuit ( Sieggreen v. Live Ventures Incorporated, No. 21-cv-01517) charges Live Ventures and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Live Ventures class action lawsuit was commenced on August 13, 2021 in the District of Nevada and is assigned to Judge Andrew P. Gordon.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Live Ventures class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Live Ventures class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 12, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Live Ventures class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Live Ventures' earnings per share for fiscal year 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (ii) Live Ventures used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (iii) Live Ventures had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (iv) Live Ventures' acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during the first quarter of 2017; (v) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (vi) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live Ventures recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled Live Ventures to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (vii) between fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2018, Live Ventures' CEO, defendant Jon Isaac, received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (viii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Live Ventures' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its CEO, and its CFO, defendant Virland A. Johnson, alleging "multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation." Specifically, the SEC complaint alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal year 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%. On this news, Live Ventures' share price fell approximately 46%, damaging investors. Live Ventures' stock price declined an additional 23% over the next four consecutive trading sessions.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Live Ventures securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Live Ventures class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Live Ventures class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005074/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Sec#Executive Compensation#Sieggreen V#Live Ventures#Appliancesmart#Sec#Cfo#Enron Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against View, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against View, Inc. ("View" or "the Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Annovis Bio, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ANVS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS) between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 18, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Annovis Bio securities...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or "the Company") (SLQT) securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CHURCHILL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Churchill Capital Corp. IV And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on behalf of investors that purchased Churchill Capital Corporation IV (CCIV) - Get Report securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 30, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

SESEN BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. - SESN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SESN), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SESN INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio " or the "Company") (SESN) - Get Report from December 21, 2020 through August 17, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (PHG) - Get Report securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In RenovaCare, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - RCAR

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RCAR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-13930, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Live Ventures Incorporated - LIVE

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Live Ventures and certain...
LawPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (LIVE) - Get Report securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Live Ventures investors have until October 12, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Businesssuasnews.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces the Dismissal of Consolidated Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Related Derivative Lawsuits

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, today announced that multiple, previously-disclosed lawsuits against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors have been dismissed. As previously disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings, AgEagle and certain of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Lyft shareholders win class status in IPO lawsuit

(Reuters) - A California federal judge said investors in Lyft Inc's initial public offering can proceed as a class on claims that the ride-hailing service did not disclose safety issues including alleged sexual assaults by drivers. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr certified a class of investors who bought shares...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Slow economic recovery could fuel fourth stimulus check: Will it be worth $2,000?

Are Americans any closer to getting a fourth stimulus check as the coronavirus pandemic continues?. Discussions about a fourth stimulus check have been widely polarized. Fueled by slow economic recovery, along with the rise of COVID-19’s Delta Variant, calls for another payment have grown louder. Around 2 million people didn’t...
EconomyLaw.com

Morris, Manning & Martin Files Insurance Claims Suit for American Interstate against Cathell Holdings

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of American Interstate Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against Cathell Holdings Inc. over its alleged failure to pay roughly $450,000 in premiums owed for workers compensation insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-03390, American Interstate Insurance Company v. Cathell Holdings, Inc.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Reuters

TD Bank fails to end U.S. credit card class action

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a request by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to dismiss a proposed class action brought in December by customers who said it had failed to honor its agreement to give them regular credit cards. Customers who obtained credit cards secured by...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Nasdaq’s Board-Diversity Plan Challenged in Court as ‘Unfair’

Edward Blum has previously sued on affirmative action policies. An opponent of affirmative action is challenging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a rule to get more women and minorities on the boards of companies trading on Nasdaq Inc. The Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, which has also...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Plaintiffs' lawyer Cabraser tapped to lead McKinsey opioid litigation

(Reuters) - A lawyer who was a key negotiator behind the $26 billion opioid settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson has been tapped to spearhead lawsuits alleging the consulting firm McKinsey & Co Inc helped fuel a U.S. drug-abuse epidemic. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San...

Comments / 0

Community Policy