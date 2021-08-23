Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pixel Solutionz brings cutting-edge expertise in technology

indianapolispost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV Media): In the age of the internet, most of the industrial players are keen to be equipped with various tools of digitization which not only keeps them ahead in the competitive world but also aware of various innovations happening across the digital world. Founded in 2015 and Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Pixel Solutionz is a Digital Solutions Company providing business applications, digital marketing, enterprise business apps, e-commerce, automation, AIIoT solutions for clients across the globe.

www.indianapolispost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Social Media Marketing#Startup#Mobile Applications#Ani Srv Media#Headquartered#Digital Solutions Company#Great Solutions#Product Developments#Digital Transformation#Crm#Edu Institutes#Nasscom#Founder#Automation Software#Education#Covid#Ecommerce#Nasscom Startup Winner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Wipro and DataRobot Partner to Deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Erik Matlick, CEO and Founder at Bombora. “As leaders in AI, Wipro and DataRobot are perfectly suited for...
TechnologyDigital Television Group

Cutting edge innovators join 5G VISTA live entertainment consortium

5G VISTA has welcomed a further four cutting-edge tech organisations to drive the project from proof of concept to live stadium application. The DCMS-funded project demonstrates how enhanced interactive viewing experiences can be delivered direct to devices, using 5G broadcast technology at live entertainment venues. The existing consortium, made up...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Imprivata and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Unveil New Digital Identity Solutions on Microsoft Azure

The digital identity company for healthcare and beyond fortifies its cloud focus by introducing Imprivata OneSign® and Imprivata Confirm ID® solutions on Microsoft Azure. Deepened collaboration with Microsoft combines security and efficiency with cloud scalability to advance digital transformation for hybrid healthcare organizations. Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Zendesk acquires customer service automation startup Cleverly.ai

Zendesk today announced it has acquired Cleverly.ai, a Lisbon, Portugal-based platform that finds answers to customer’s questions by creating a knowledge layer on top of apps. Zendesk says it will integrate Cleverly’s technology across its existing products, enabling teams to automate more processes while keeping up with customer demand. With...
Technologynojitter.com

At Your Service: How Cloud Is Shaping Future Business Operations

Much has been written about the rapid acceleration of cloud adoption, undoubtedly driven by the pandemic and the need for remote access to applications and services critical to business continuity. The closure of offices worldwide may have shone a light on the importance of cloud services, yet they have been on the radar of many companies since before COVID-19 made its dramatic appearance.
Businessprosoundweb.com

Sound Devices Appoints Vojtech Pokorny As Sales Manager For APAC

Sound Devices has announced that Vojtech Pokorny has rejoined the company as Sales Manager of the Asia-Pacific (APAC), having previously served as Sales Manager, EMEA for the company. “The whole Sound Devices team is delighted to welcome Vojtech back to the company. He has a wealth of experience in the...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Low Vision Devices Market to Exhibit Positive and Steady Growth, Players -ZEISS International Enhanced Vision

The Low Vision Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Low Vision Devices Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
BusinessTechCrunch

Hunters brings in $30M Series B to grow XDR security tech

Hunters, which has offices in Newton, Mass. and Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 2018 and has raised a total of $50.4 million to date. The company raised a seed round of $5.4 million in May 2019 led by YL Ventures and Blumberg Capital. A $15M Series A round followed in June 2020 with participation from Microsoft’s M12 and U.S. Venture Partners. An additional growth round was announced in December 2020, with Snowflake Ventures investing in Hunters.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.
BusinessPhramalive.com

Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.
Businesstechgig.com

Microsoft partners with Invest India to support tech startups

) - a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, a statement said. Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise-ready. "With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups into the Microsoft for Startups program. These startups...
TechnologyTechRepublic

Gartner identifies 3 themes to watch for in emerging technologies

Sovereign cloud, NFT, Quantum, ML, generative AI and homomorphic encryption are among the tech to track, the firm said. Engineering trust, accelerating growth and sculpting change are the three predominant trends Gartner has selected for its Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021. They will drive organizations to explore emerging technologies such as nonfungible tokens (NFT), sovereign cloud, data fabric, generative AI and composable networks to help secure competitive advantage, the research firm said.
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
BusinessTechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
TechnologyInc.com

Technology Gives This Payments Company Its Edge

As a self-taught computer programmer, Michael Nardy was not your typical 19-year-old. In 1998, the Boston College student started selling custom software programs for online businesses but realized he needed to connect them to a transaction processing system. He was surprised to learn that processors were woefully inefficient and expensive. “They didn’t have technology of any kind and weren’t price competitive,” says Nardy.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Lumiq Raises $2 Mn In Seed Round Led By Info Edge Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Lumiq, a data, and analytics company that powers data-driven decision-making for financial enterprises on Tuesday announced to have raised $2 million Seed round funding led by Info Edge Ventures. The round also saw participation from Redstart Labs and angel investor Parampreet Bhasin.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

McDonald’s builds marketing team focused on digital sector, global application

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp will promote its chief marketing officer in the United States as part of the chain’s efforts to drive growth among young customers through digital sales. Morgan Flatley, who helped launch McDonald’s “Famous Orders” campaign with pop music stars like South Korean band...
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...

Comments / 0

Community Policy