NACD Announces 2021 Directorship 100 Honorees; Awards Celebrate "Most Influential" Directors And Governance Professionals

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 22,000 board members, today announced the 2021 Directorship 100 honorees, an annual recognition of the leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers, and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance.

"The past year has demanded innovation and rapidly evolving solutions from board leaders across the country," said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "This year's honorees—each of whom have been nominated by a peer—have demonstrated their individual excellence in governance, by serving their organizations and communities during the most challenging of times. They exemplify accomplishment and integrity and inspire others with their dedication to enhancing board leadership."

Now in its 15th year, the NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading directors and governance professionals who are nominated by their peers as the most influential directors in the boardroom and leaders in the corporate governance community.

The annual B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a director who has demonstrated distinguished service on public, private, or nonprofit boards throughout their board career. Honorees are recognized for their dedication to improving corporate governance practices, their excellent leadership, and their visible impact in the boardroom and in the communities they serve.

The Public Company Director of the Year, Private Company Director of the Year, and Nonprofit Director of the Year recognitions honor three individuals who represent the NACD principles of director professionalism: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high performance.

2021 Honorees:

  • NACD 2021 B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award: Alfred E. Osborne, Jr., Ph.D., Lead Independent Director, Kaiser Aluminum Corp.; Director, Source Capital Inc. and the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation
  • NACD Directorship 100 Directors of the Year
  • Public Company Director of the Year: William M. Cook , Nonexecutive Chair, IDEX Corp. and Neenah Inc.; Independent Director, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  • Private Company Director of the Year: Lynn N. Clarke , Chair, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas; Director, ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, The Vollrath Company, and A. Duie Pyle Inc.
  • Nonprofit Director of the Year: Phyllis J. Campbell , Independent Director, Air Transport Services Group Inc.; Director, Allen Institute and Washington Roundtable; Immediate Past Chair, US-Japan Council

To view the 2021 Directorship 100 Director honorees, click here.

To view the 2021 Directorship 100 Governance Professionals, click here.

Honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021, along with the NACD DE&I Award winners. Their profiles will be shared prominently with all 22,000 NACD members as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders. Honorees will also be highlighted in NACD Directorship magazine's Annual List of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance, appearing in the magazine's November/ December 2021 issue.

To learn more about the NACD Directorship 100 and to view past honorees, visit www.NACDonline.org/D100.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

About NACDThe National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 22,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacd-announces-2021-directorship-100-honorees-awards-celebrate-most-influential-directors-and-governance-professionals-301360190.html

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

