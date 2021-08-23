Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Private schools also facing COVID safety challenges as semester begins

By Ty Tagami
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta area private schools are facing the same quandary that public schools do as they reopen for fall: how to control the spread of COVID-19 enough to keep students in classrooms in places where public health recommendations have proven divisive. Many private schools kept their doors open last year when...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
50K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Marietta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
City
Marietta, GA
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Education
City
Washington, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Marietta, GA
Health
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#The Walker School#Face Masks#Covid#The Westminster Schools#The Schenck School#The Howard School#Whitefield Academy#The Marist School#Hsp#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Lowndes County, GAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Two Georgia School Teachers Die of COVID One Day Apart

Two Georgia elementary school teachers who taught in different districts passed away from COVID-19 just one day apart, according to local media reports. Brian Mainor and Rashida Kimmons, two Lowndes County teachers, were both unvaccinated. They were honored by their respective schools after their deaths earlier this month. Mainor was a teacher at Hahira Elementary School for almost thirty years and was described in a Facebook post by the school as a “fun, caring, compassionate person.” Mainor died on Aug. 18 after he was taken to a hospital with breathing issues and flu-like symptoms. Kimmons died on August 19. The S.L. Mason Elementary School teacher had just celebrated her birthday when her husband, Adolphus Kimmons, said her health worsened. “Get regular check-ups, see a doctor, don’t be afraid to go to the doctor,” he was quoted as saying by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Kimmons’ husband says one of the last things she asked about was her students.
Johnson County, KSKansas City Star

Johnson County pediatrician may be out of job even after her change on masks in school

Supporters of Johnson County pediatrician and school board candidate Dr. Christine White say she was bullied into supporting mask mandates in schools — after vigorously opposing them, in contrast to the rest of her medical group’s pro-mask stance. One supporter says she’s also being forced out of her medical practice — and may be reassessing her run for Blue Valley Board of Education.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho On Masks: ‘We’ve Had 10 Parents File Complaints Out Of 300,000 Students’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the age of COVID and mask-wearing, students at one Broward public school are getting a much-needed breath of fresh air. Blanche Ely High school unveiled a brand new open-air cafeteria Thursday, complete with tables and large ceiling fans. “Just being able to enjoy the outdoors, I’m excited,” said student Reagan Hall. Less exciting is the continuing battle between the Broward School District and the Florida Department of Education. Over Broward’s mask mandate to control the raging COVID delta variant. The state says they are violating the law. The district says they are in compliance. The state says they are...
Tennessee StateWKRN

Thousands of Tennessee students quarantined due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Tennessee students are at home quarantining because of covid-19 exposures. Students in Lebanon are out for the rest of the week, according to the Lebanon Special School District. A statement from the district said the closing is due to the inability to staff classrooms and the increase in student absences because of COVID-19.
Georgia StateWYFF4.com

4 Georgia school districts end in-person classes because of COVID-19

Four Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue. Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people with COVID-19. The...
EducationWashington Post

Students with disabilities could sue their schools to require masks

The school year is upon us, and the mask wars have flared up again. School board meetings attract parents adamantly opposed to their children wearing masks as well as parents, pediatricians and public health experts who say that mask-wearing is crucial to keeping children safe and curbing the pandemic. Educators...
Chicago, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Illinois Announcing Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, School Employees; Schools Going Virtual Learning Again?

BREAKING NEWS: According to several reports, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will announce early Thursday a covid-19 vaccine mandate for all school employees in K-12 and higher education facilities statewide, with potential further mitigations and possible virtual learning plans looming. All educational system employees will be mandated to get the covid-19...
Educationstarvedrock.media

Governor Makes Mask Decision For School Districts

In an attempt to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19, Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced new mask mandates. Students and staff at all schools and day cares are now required to wear masks. This mask requirement also applies to inside sports and impacts everyone regardless of vaccination status. Also a...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Parents livid after learning Klein ISD teacher gave questionnaire asking students if they've been vaccinated

HOUSTON - Do you think it’s appropriate for a teacher to ask your child his or her vaccination status? It happened in Klein ISD, leaving at least one family furious. On the first day of school, yesterday, a Klein Oak High School teacher gave her students a questionnaire asking if the students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. One mother we spoke to, who does not want to be identified, told us she sent an email to the teacher, principal, and the Klein ISD Superintendent.
KidsPosted by
Axios

COVID cases in kids are rising just as schools are coming back

While schools across the U.S. continue their gradual return to in-person instruction, pediatric COVID surges across several states raise questions about what lies ahead for kids across the rest of the country. Why it matters: As experts warn Delta may be more virulent in kids than previous versions of COVID...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Mask mandates spread in Georgia schools as child cases soar

ATLANTA (AP) — More than half of all Georgia public school students are now required to wear masks in class, according to district announcements tracked by The Associated Press, as many school systems that had sought to let students and parents decide on the divisive issue of face coverings clamp down in the face of roaring COVID-19 infection rates.
Collegeshometownheadlines.com

COVID and classes: Checking early reports from local schools, Berry College (and what’s next). Earlier: There are no records on how many local teachers, staff and students have been vaccinated.

As classes begin, we’re again monitoring COVID case and quarantine reports as they are released. Below are some updates as the new school year begins:. Rome City Schools. First reports due Friday. In 2020-21, the peak number of RCS quarantines: 442 students, 75 staff, 517 total. Floyd County Schools. Awaiting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy