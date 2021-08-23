Cancel
Haivision Secures A $35 Million Revolving Line Of Credit From Bank Of Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. (" Haivision" ) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the company has entered into a three-year credit agreement providing for a new revolving line credit facility in the maximum principal amount of $35 million with Bank of Montreal. The revolving facility is for general working capital, general corporate requirements and financing for acquisitions.

The revolving facility also provides access to additional financing of $25 million on an uncommitted basis through an accordion provision under the same terms, bringing the total financing capacity of the facilities to $60 million. The credit agreement provides for interest at a floating rate by reference to the Canadian prime rate, the US prime rate, the CDOR rate and/or bankers' acceptance rate.

We are very pleased to announce the closing of our new revolving credit facility with Bank of Montreal," said Mirko Wicha, CEO Haivision. "While our recent IPO provided us the capital to pursue our acquisition strategy, this three-year commitment provides us with a substantial increase in our capacity to consolidate this fragmented industry."

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-secures-a-35-million-revolving-line-of-credit-from-bank-of-montreal-301360326.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

