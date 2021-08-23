Cancel
BC Craft Supply Co. Announces Appointment Of Susan Chapelle To Board Of Directors

By GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, ( CSE: CRFT) (" CRFT" or the " Company"), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, wishes to announce that it has appointed Susan Chapelle, EMBA to the board of directors. Ms. Chapelle has been on the Company's advisory committee since May 3, 2021.

Ms. Chapelle currently holds the role of Chief Operating Officer at PurMinds BioPharma and has a highly successful career building businesses, leading as a two-term elected politician, and influencing changes that improve organizations and emergent industries. Additionally, Ms. Chapelle is the founder of Aligned Collective Coworking in Squamish, BC, which helps to build local economic development and she sits on the Board of Directors for the Squamish Chamber of Commerce, Business Improvement Association and on the Advisory Board for Gwella Mushrooms.

The appointment follows the departure of Ms. Regan McGrath from the Company's board of directors effective immediately. Ms. McGrath will continue on as the Company's Chief Financial Officer in the interim while a suitable replacement is being sought. CRFT would like to thank Ms. McGrath for her time and contributions made to the Company's board of directors.

About BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada's cannabis market;
  • Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and
  • AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Follow @BC_Craft on Twitter for the latest updates.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated closing the Private Placement.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, CRFT assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For further information: Matthew Watters, CEO, and Director Phone: (604) 687-2038.Email: info@bccraftsupplyco.com

BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd.Suite 810 - 789 West Pender StreetVancouver, British ColumbiaV6C 1H2

