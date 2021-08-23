Net Health Partners With Organogenesis For More Efficient Insurance Benefits Verification

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, announced today that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), has become the first company to utilize Net Health ® Wound Care's latest CTP Connections Module to electronically submit insurance benefits verification forms. Through this partnership, hospital and outpatient wound care providers can quickly and efficiently verify benefits for Organogenesis's portfolio of cell and tissue-based products.

Net Health Wound Care, formerly WoundExpert ®, is the company's proprietary web-based electronic health record (EHR) platform for wound care management. It is the most widely deployed wound care EHR in the country, used by more than 20,000 clinicians at hospitals and outpatient wound clinics.

Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. Organogenesis Advanced Wound Care (AWC) products are covered by the Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) and some have local coverage determinations (LCDs). Additionally, more than 1,500 commercial health insurance plans cover Apligraf ® and Dermagraft ®, and the rest of Organogenesis's portfolio of products.

For reimbursement purposes, most providers verify patient benefits before applying wound care products. The new partnership allows Net Health Wound Care users to securely submit patient information in electronic form, which minimizes the potential for costly administrative errors and produces faster responses from payors.

"Providing timely and effective benefits verification for our products is an important Organogenesis priority," said Antonio S. Montecalvo, Vice President of Health Policy & Contracting of Organogenesis. "We are very pleased to partner with Net Health to streamline this process for providers and ensure our patients access to our life-changing and life-saving products."

Connections Platform

The ability to secure insurance verifications for Organogenesis products is included, at no additional cost, to Net Health Wound Care customers. The in-chart ordering functionality, called the Connection Module, benefits clinicians as well as their patients. In addition to the new insurance verification feature, it:

Provides a more efficient workflow that enables clinicians to order from within the patient record;

Automates order entry and sending to ensure the order is received quickly with little manual effort, giving clinicians more time that could be devoted to patient care;

Ensures proper supporting documentation is received to streamline the insurance process; and

Maintains full order history within the patient record.

"Our partnership with Organogenesis marks an important advantage for our Connections service which assists our clients with what was once a manual administrative process," said Jessica Duryea, Director of National Connections & Data at Net Health. "Our goal is to help support our clients in their efforts to treat patients and improve outcomes. By streamlining the insurance verification process, we're making it simple, accurate and efficient."

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

