Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Net Health Partners With Organogenesis For More Efficient Insurance Benefits Verification

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, announced today that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), has become the first company to utilize Net Health ® Wound Care's latest CTP Connections Module to electronically submit insurance benefits verification forms. Through this partnership, hospital and outpatient wound care providers can quickly and efficiently verify benefits for Organogenesis's portfolio of cell and tissue-based products.

Net Health Wound Care, formerly WoundExpert ®, is the company's proprietary web-based electronic health record (EHR) platform for wound care management. It is the most widely deployed wound care EHR in the country, used by more than 20,000 clinicians at hospitals and outpatient wound clinics.

Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. Organogenesis Advanced Wound Care (AWC) products are covered by the Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) and some have local coverage determinations (LCDs). Additionally, more than 1,500 commercial health insurance plans cover Apligraf ® and Dermagraft ®, and the rest of Organogenesis's portfolio of products.

For reimbursement purposes, most providers verify patient benefits before applying wound care products. The new partnership allows Net Health Wound Care users to securely submit patient information in electronic form, which minimizes the potential for costly administrative errors and produces faster responses from payors.

"Providing timely and effective benefits verification for our products is an important Organogenesis priority," said Antonio S. Montecalvo, Vice President of Health Policy & Contracting of Organogenesis. "We are very pleased to partner with Net Health to streamline this process for providers and ensure our patients access to our life-changing and life-saving products."

Connections Platform

The ability to secure insurance verifications for Organogenesis products is included, at no additional cost, to Net Health Wound Care customers. The in-chart ordering functionality, called the Connection Module, benefits clinicians as well as their patients. In addition to the new insurance verification feature, it:

  • Provides a more efficient workflow that enables clinicians to order from within the patient record;
  • Automates order entry and sending to ensure the order is received quickly with little manual effort, giving clinicians more time that could be devoted to patient care;
  • Ensures proper supporting documentation is received to streamline the insurance process; and
  • Maintains full order history within the patient record.

"Our partnership with Organogenesis marks an important advantage for our Connections service which assists our clients with what was once a manual administrative process," said Jessica Duryea, Director of National Connections & Data at Net Health. "Our goal is to help support our clients in their efforts to treat patients and improve outcomes. By streamlining the insurance verification process, we're making it simple, accurate and efficient."

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in over 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net-health-partners-with-organogenesis-for-more-efficient-insurance-benefits-verification-301359281.html

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Health Systems#Orgo#Ctp Connections Module#Woundexpert#Ehr#Organogenesis Advanced#Awc#Dermagraft#Connections Platform#The Carlyle Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public HealthValueWalk

Delta to Charge Unvaccinated More For Health Insurance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 25, 2021) – Now that a COVID vaccine has finally been fully approved for all adults by the FDA, Delta Airlines announced that unvaccinated employees will have to pay $200 more each month in health insurance premiums, as well as comply with a requirement for weekly testing and indoor mask wearing.
Health Servicesnorthernvirginiamag.com

15 Tips for Navigating the Healthcare System in NoVA

Why now is the time to schedule that hospital visit you’ve been putting off, how to choose a hospital, and helping a loved one return home. Do your homework. Some hospitals have Yelp reviews. There is also a relatively new website from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allowing comparisons of hospitals, and U.S. News & World Report publishes annual state-by-state listings of the best hospitals. Check doctor and nurse certifications and any special partnerships that add depth to patient health services. For example, VHC’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic Network gives it access to world-class clinicians and research.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Luma Health And Azara Healthcare Partner To Support FQHCs Keeping Their Communities Healthy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health and Azara Healthcare today announce a best-in-class technology partnership, combining Luma Health's patient journey platform and Azara Healthcare's population health data reporting and analytics. The combined platforms will help providers close care gaps for more patients and help keep them healthier. Together, Luma Health and Azara Healthcare also welcome the first federally qualified health center to use both platforms to care for its community.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Privia Health Reports Results In CMS' Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP)

Performance Across All Markets in 2020 Demonstrates Improved Care and Lower System Costs$86.5 Million in Shared Savings Delivered across Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC. ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its Accountable Care Organizations ("ACOs") delivered quality...
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

SCAN Group Makes Strategic Investment in MedArrive

With second outside investment, healthcare non-profit signals ‘the future of healthcare lies in the home. SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made a strategic investment in MedArrive. MedArrive is a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to leverage a network of EMTs, paramedics and other types of skilled healthcare workers to extend care services into the home, improving patient outcomes while empowering an underutilized segment of the healthcare workforce.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

A Key Partner Connecting Health Plans With Providers To Improve Quality

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, i2i Population Health automated the exchange of over 8 million clinical outcomes across 16 health plans in partnership with participating provider organizations. i2i's population health management platform addresses key challenges faced by health plans across the board. Our market-leading solutions enable health plans to close gaps in care in coordination with provider organizations while driving effective engagement of members. With over two decades of experience and 30 million lives across 35 states, i2i Population Health powers a connected health network to achieve health plan and provider co-management of members.
HealthMedCity News

INVEST Digital Health Preview: The State of Home Health

INVEST Digital Health, a conference that brings together innovative investors across the healthcare spectrum, prominent industry players and the most promising digital health startups, is scheduled for September 20-23, and held in collaboration with Medical Alley. It will be virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The conference will...
Healthskillednursingnews.com

CMS Hints at Value-Based Program Consolidation, Gives Nod to I-SNP Success

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure noted higher participation in value-based payment models like Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) during a recent discussion with HealthAffairs, but also hinted that consolidation of such programs may be needed. “Too many models in too many places that aren’t coordinated...
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Molina Healthcare taps University of Iowa Health Care exec

Jennifer Vermeer is leaving her role as assistant vice president for population health and external affairs with University of Iowa Health Care to join Molina Healthcare. According to an Aug. 23 UI Health Care release, Ms. Vermeer will be stepping in as Molina's plan president of Iowa. She will leave her role at UI Health Care on Sept. 10.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Addressing Medically Complex Patient Challenges: How LTACHs Help Health Systems Improve Care and Reduce Cost

Recent data shows that patients admitted to short-term acute care hospitals (STACHs) have increasingly complicated medical conditions. This has led many hospitals to seek support from experienced management partners in the long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) space to help address the unique needs of this critical population. While medically complex and critically ill patients make up only 5% of the U.S. patient population, they account for 50% of healthcare spending.1.
Health ServicesTechCrunch

Back to the suture: The future of healthcare is in the home

On the other hand, the pandemic has highlighted both the distribution challenges and cost inefficiencies of the healthcare system, which now accounts for nearly a fifth of our GDP — far more than any other country — yet lags many other developed nations in clinical outcomes. Many of these challenges...
Health Servicesdrugstorenews.com

Cardinal Health expands DE&I efforts with talent strategy

Cardinal Health is unleashing a comprehensive talent strategy to increase representation of diverse employees at the manager level and above by 2030. This commitment is specifically aimed at increasing the company's global leadership representation of women, as well as African American and Black, Asian, Latinx, Indigenous and all other ethnically diverse groups in leadership roles in the United States.
Cancerbeckershospitalreview.com

Insurers pay more to NCI centers for cancer surgeries than community hospitals, study finds

Commercial insurers pay more for surgeries at National Cancer Institute-designated centers compared to community hospitals without differences in care utilization, according to findings recently published in JAMA Network Open. Using data from three large U.S. commercial insurers, researchers analyzed spending and utilization for 66,878 breast, colon or lung cancer patients...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Study: Older patients with chronic conditions benefit from reading medical appointment notes

As of April 2021, federal law requires U.S. healthcare organizations to provide patients with access to their electronic health records, including outpatient visit notes. Previous studies have shown that patients who read their visit notes report feeling more in control of their care, remembering their care plan better and trusting their clinicians more. Patients with a single chronic condition, such as diabetes, report that they better understand their medications and potential side effects.
Public HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

Did Insurance Companies Benefit From COVID-19?

Lewis Carroll – author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – once wrote, “every story has a moral you just need to be clever enough to find it.”. For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that things can always take an unexpected turn. But how can one protect against this kind of event? One of the options would be to purchase some sort of insurance policy.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

CVS Health's Aetna unveils nationwide primary care telehealth service

CVS Health said its Aetna unit will offer virtual primary care to self-funded employers nationwide in a move that underscores the growing popularity of telehealth services fueled by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Using Teladoc Health's physician-led care team model, the Aetna Virtual Primary Care service is intended to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy