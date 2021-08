The body of a missing Ottumwa woman has been found and police are investigating her death as suspicious. On Saturday (7/31), Ottumwa Police were told that 60-year-old Helen Showalter took off walking from a vehicle near Garrison Rock Park. Around 12:30 Sunday afternoon (8/1), a person walking near the Cliffland Boat Ramp spotted a body in the Des Moines River that turned out to be Showalter. An autopsy will be conducted to find out the cause of Showalter’s death. No arrests have been made at this time.