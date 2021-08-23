Cancel
TopBuild Acquires Valley Gutter Supply

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get Report a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, has acquired Valley Gutter Supply, a fabricator and distributor of gutter products and specialty metals to contractors in the Los Angeles area. Founded in 2007, 70% of Valley Gutter's customers serve the residential market with the remainder focused on light commercial. Valley Gutter generated approximately $10 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, noted, "We are pleased to welcome Valley Gutter to our team. This firm is an excellent addition to our Company and will enhance Service Partner's gutter fabrication and distribution capacity throughout the state of California."

Year-to-date, TopBuild has completed six acquisitions which are expected to generate approximately $230 million of annual revenue.

About TopBuildTopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam ®, which has approximately 235 branches, and through Service Partners ® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.   These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media ContactTabitha Zanetabitha.zane@topbuild.com386-763-8801

