Microsoft Teams just got new breakout room controls and better search
The Microsoft Teams collaboration platform will soon gain improved AI-powered text-based search and more controls for presenters when using Teams Breakout Rooms. Microsoft has spent the last year aligning Teams to users' needs during the pandemic, and is continuing its efforts to refine key features, such as breakout rooms. This feature arrived in December and lets meeting organizers split participants into smaller focus groups for brainstorming. Zoom has a similar feature, and both companies are battling it out on new features and management controls.www.zdnet.com
