Oil to swing on Jackson Hole, demand indicators

The US dollar has been fluctuating against the Canadian dollar over the last couple of days, as we are simply hanging around the 200-day EMA. This is not a huge surprise, due to the fact that the jobs number comes out on Friday, and we need to take a look at the crude oil markets themselves which are starting to show signs of hesitation. If that continues to be the case, then we could see the Canadian dollar suffer as a result. The market continues to see a lot of noise when it comes to crude oil, as we see OPEC looking to extend production, so it is likely that the crude oil markets may continue to struggle.