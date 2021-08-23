Oil to swing on Jackson Hole, demand indicators
The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for the Federal Reserve and indicators on consumer demand for fuels should set the tone for oil prices this week, analysts said. Crude oil prices were hammered last week by concerns that the delta variant of the novel coronavirus would thwart any further economic recovery. Consumer confidence is already at historic lows and deterioration was compounded further by news that the Federal Reserve may be considering pulling back on economic support.www.houstonchronicle.com
