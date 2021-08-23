Cancel
Could the Afghanistan withdrawal have been more competent?

By Daniel Drezner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. A week ago, I argued in this space that the chaos of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would not affect perceptions of U.S. resolve but would degrade perceptions of U.S. competence. This thesis — that the overarching decision to pull out of Afghanistan may have been strategically sound but the execution was tactically bungled — is now conventional wisdom, uttered as canon by both the news and opinion side of the New York Times. See also:

PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Afghanistan explosions: World leaders react

Two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday killed at least 12 U.S. service members and injured "dozens" of others as the U.S. attempts to continue its evacuations out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. World leaders have adjusted planned operations in the face of the attacks, which terrorist group ISIS-K is suspected to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
Washington StatePosted by
MassLive.com

‘Washington should be ashamed,’ Rep. Seth Moulton says after secret visit to Afghanistan that sparks accusations of grandstanding

Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday night said national leaders ought to be ashamed of the way U.S. troops have been handled amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the congressman and Rep. Peter Meijer recently visited in a secret trip that stunned the State Department and military leaders and sparked accusations of grandstanding.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Blame Biden supporters and voters, not Biden, for Afghanistan

As the current quagmire in Afghanistan progresses, it becomes clearer each day the situation was grossly mishandled. There were claims by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that no one could have predicted what happened. This was, in turn, questioned as reports emerged of a memo in the State Department predicting exactly what happened. As president, Joe Biden has received much of the criticism for the debacle. However, such criticism is a “low-hanging fruit argument.” The real blame lies with Biden supporters and voters. They were the people that voted him into office.

