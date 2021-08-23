Elevatus’ AI Technology Is Creating Huge Momentum In The KSA Market
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 spells out the Kingdom’s intention to become the global leader in Artificial Intelligence, by placing it at the heart of the country’s growth and development. With AI being at the center of this endeavor, Saudi Arabia plans to diversify and grow its economy by creating dynamic job opportunities through innovation and AI technologies. By taking radical steps in designing and building localized AI solutions, Elevatus has taken massive strides to support Vision 2030 with its leading-edge and transformative technology.aithority.com
Comments / 0