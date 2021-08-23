Reimagining Travel: Attracting Customers As Demand Shifts
The pandemic forced shifts in the way the world works and travels, presenting significant near-term challenges that unlock opportunities for hospitality businesses to reimagine their offerings. Summer 2021 saw a revival of leisure travel, as lockdowns gave way to reopening hotels, pent-up personal savings, and demand to travel. But as the Delta COVID-19 variant proceeds, fall 2021 might be fraught with curbed reopening in the United States and globally.lodgingmagazine.com
