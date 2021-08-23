Hostinger Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments Via CoinGate

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay, according to bizenglish.adaderana.lk. ComBank seeks to provide Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) support and operate as the acquiring bank for the cashless payment solutions DirectPay develops for clients. With this partnership with Commercial Bank, DirectPay aims to expand its suite of services such as fully-integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices to discover new markets and inventory management solutions with payment integration on Card and LankaQR payments for Small and Medium (SME) businesses and corporates in the country. DirectPay will also collaborate with the Bank on products such as micro lending and pay-day loans, as well as to offer its merchant clientele more efficient ways of making supply chain payments.