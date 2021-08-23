Cancel
Markets

Hostinger Starts Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments Via CoinGate

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Hostinger, the well-known web hosting company, has entered into a partnership with CoinGate – one of the largest cryptocurrency payment services providers and will continue accepting cryptocurrency payments for their services. Hostinger will leverage one of CoinGate’s key strengths – a wide variety of supported cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin,...

Bitcoin
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
MarketsTech Times

How to Buy Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a newer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2017 with the goal of providing a viable alternative to Bitcoin, the world's oldest and most widely traded cryptocurrency (BTC). When users chose to run an alternate version of the software with capabilities that were no longer compatible with...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Whale Address Transfers 6,000 BTC from Binance

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most valuable digital currency, is currently enjoying a significant bull run as the price of BTC is up by more than 50% in the last 4 weeks. Due to the latest jump in price, BTC’s whale activity has increased rapidly in August 2021. Whale Alert, a...
Softwareaithority.com

NYCM Insurance Launches Snapsheet Payments Software To Enable Digital Payment Options For Claimants And Vendors

Cloud-native disbursements software powers faster, more convenient payment options for a better claims experience and operational benefits. Snapsheet, the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, announced that NYCM Insurance, a leading personal lines insurance carrier serving customers in New York State, is tapping Snapsheet Payments software to enable digital payments for customers alongside its existing check option. In addition to digitizing payments, Snapsheet will also facilitate faster communication methods during the payments process, power automated workflows, and offer increased transparency into payment statuses. Further, Snapsheet is providing NYCM Insurance with access to a vendor network, enabling the carrier to electronically pay vendors, including third-party administrators, law firms, property contractors, and others.
Economyaithority.com

Aid:Tech Leverages Circle’s Payment Solutions and USD Coin to Power Fraud Resistant Disaster Relief Delivery

AID:Tech, a financial services company that brings transparency and accountability to federal relief distribution, will soon be leveraging the power of payment solutions from Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides internet-native payments and treasury infrastructure. Utilizing USD Coin (USDC), a blockchain-powered digital currency, and leveraging Circle’s payment rails, AID:Tech’s platform provides people in need with a fast and efficient channel to access the funds they need while also securing their digital identity.
Technologyaithority.com

Netki Collaborates With Polymath to Bring Identity Verification to Polymesh Blockchain

Kyc-Aml Regulatory Technology Provider Netki Joins Fractal ID as an Identity Verification Provider on Polymath’s Polymesh Blockchain, Helping to Level up the Chain’s Security and Compliance. Los Angeles-based KYC-AML regulatory technology provider Netki is now working with blockchain technology provider Polymath to bring blockchain-specific identity verification to Polymesh, a permissioned...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

How to Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a popular meme token with ties to the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. The token has seen remarkable development since its initiation in 2013. Dogecoin was created by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmers to ridicule flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Despite being a joke token, Dogecoin has surpassed expectations, grown beyond measure, especially since 2021 began.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Top Crypto Smart Contract Platforms August 2021

With the introduction of Ethereum, smart contract platforms became a necessity in the crypto market. Today, they are the underpinning technology for some of crypto’s most interesting applications – including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Below, we’ll look into 5 of the most popular smart contract platforms, as well as the coins associated with them:
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Holdings Cross $31 Billion

Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset management firm, saw a sharp increase in the overall value of its cryptocurrency assets under management (AUM) after the latest rally in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In an official update, Grayscale mentioned that the company holds more than $31 billion worth of Bitcoin....
Economyaithority.com

Top Bitcoin ATM Operators and Blockchain Industry Leaders Forge New CCC

Spearheaded by Bitcoin ATM Operators Digitalmint and Coinsource, the CCC Looks to Enhance Cryptocurrency Regulations While Establishing Consumer-Centric Frameworks for Strengthened Public Protections and Safety. Leaders across the cash-to-crypto industry, including Bitcoin ATM (BTM) operators DigitalMint and Coinsource, blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis, and others, announce the formation of the Cryptocurrency...
MarketsCoinDesk

Valid Points: Ethereum Emerges From Bitcoin’s Shadow

At the time, in the late summer of 2018, Ethereum’s most popular decentralized applications (dapps), outpacing even the incumbent CryptoKitties gaming dapp, were gambling dapps that closely resembled Ponzi schemes. LastWinner, a clone copy of another infamous gambling dapp called FOMO 3D, had raised over $7 million in ETH from users within the span of a week and was eating up one-third of Ethereum’s total computational power, also called hashrate.
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto for Advisors: Your Clients May Already Own Crypto. Here’s How to Hold It

Cryptocurrencies and other digital assets were born in a move toward self-sovereignty during a time of very low trust in the financial industry. As a result, many digital asset owners are accustomed to holding tokens themselves, and will be slow to trust products and services that introduce intermediaries, whether advisors or third-party corporations, into the crypto market.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Third Generation Blockchain Debuts State of the Art DEX

Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise, so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment, please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Swiss Fintech Trio Enabled Asset Tokenization via Tezos: XTZ Spikes 15%

Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta are the three Swiss financial institutions that picked Tezos as their choice for tokenization. The Switzerland-based financial institutions – Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta – have selected Tezos to create on-chain digital products through a new token standard for asset tokenization. InCore Bank would also enable additional digital services with XTZ – the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain network.
Businessthepaypers.com

ComBank, DirectPay to support digital payment solutions for businesses

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay, according to bizenglish.adaderana.lk. ComBank seeks to provide Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) support and operate as the acquiring bank for the cashless payment solutions DirectPay develops for clients. With this partnership with Commercial Bank, DirectPay aims to expand its suite of services such as fully-integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices to discover new markets and inventory management solutions with payment integration on Card and LankaQR payments for Small and Medium (SME) businesses and corporates in the country. DirectPay will also collaborate with the Bank on products such as micro lending and pay-day loans, as well as to offer its merchant clientele more efficient ways of making supply chain payments.
Marketsinvezz.com

Substack integrates OpenNode’s API to start accepting Bitcoin payments

The BTC payment option will only be available for selected publications. Substack’s Product Designer claims BTC payments will offer writers more freedom and flexibility. While the platform currently supports BTC, Nick Inzucchi hinted at the adoption of more coins. Substack, an online publishing platform, has integrated OpenNode’s Bitcoin API to...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Selecta Group, Fiserv To Offer Cashless Payments Across Europe

Europe’s leading self-service provider Selecta Group has partnered with payments provider and FinTech company Fiserv to roll out cashless payments in Europe, the two companies announced in a press release on Tuesday (Aug. 24). Work to streamline operations began in summer 2021, with the roll out of the Fiserv payment...

