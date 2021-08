JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close several Northeast Arkansas roads in the coming days to work on roads and bridges in Region 8:. Crews will alternatively close a single lane of traffic on Highway 91 (Johnson Avenue and Dan Avenue) between Highway 349 and Highway 49 (Red Wolf Boulevard), starting Monday, Aug. 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures, which will be done weather permitting, will occur weekdays for approximately five weeks, according to ArDOT.