ImpulseBuy Integration Launched Into ImpulsePoint by Impulsify Inc.

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER—Impulsify Inc. announced the official launch of ImpulseBuy, an auto-replenishment program powered by their cloud-based retail management system, ImpulsePoint. The woman-owned retail software company simplifies retail operations to enable non-retail businesses to offer grab-and-go retail in their common areas. ImpulsePoint provides cloud-based POS, inventory management, and retail performance reporting to...

#Retail Management#Retail Software#Retail Store#Software Companies#Impulsebuy#Impulsify Inc#Impulsepoint#Pos#Saas
