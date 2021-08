The PostgreSQL-compatible Yugabyte Smart Driver for SQL in YugabyteDB 2.9 eliminates the need for external load balancers while improving performance and fault tolerance. Yugabyte, the company behind the leading distributed SQL database, announced the general availability of YugabyteDB 2.9. This latest release delivers the industry’s first smart JDBC client driver with an understanding of the distributed architecture of a YugabyteDB cluster. The Yugabyte Smart Driver for SQL pushes the state of SQL forward, allowing applications to get better performance and fault tolerance by connecting to any node in a distributed SQL database cluster without the need for an external load balancer. The client driver is available as open source software under the Apache 2.0 license.