Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Quess Corp Launches New Vertical to Transform Healthcare Services in India

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Quess Corp, India’s leading business services provider, announced the launch of its new healthcare vertical to address the shortage of healthcare professionals. The vertical aims to provide trained healthcare manpower, home care solutions, and end-to-end hospital management services by identifying, training & upskilling healthcare professionals through a network of accredited medical training institutes, enabling quick & on-demand deployment.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Industry#Mou#Indian#Quess Corporation#Manpower Service Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Related
Canceraithority.com

Ontada Signs Strategic Agreement with Merck to Facilitate the Development of Data-Driven Insights to Impact Quality of Cancer Care

Agreement Centered around the Identification and Development of Tangible Insights, Leveraging Real-World Data Best Practices. OntadaTM, McKesson’s oncology and insights business, announced a strategic agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, that will facilitate the development of real-world research excellence and innovation. This agreement enables the two healthcare leaders to harness the power of real-world evidence (RWE) towards the common goal of improving patient outcomes and the quality of cancer care. Ontada and Merck’s combined experience and expertise can help enable the confidence, acceptance, and ultimately impact of RWE on the quality of patient care.
Businessaithority.com

Wipro and Datarobot Partner to Deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions

Global partnership poised to accelerate the operationalization of AI across the enterprise. Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced a global strategic partnership with DataRobot, a leader in Augmented Intelligence. “As leaders in AI, Wipro and DataRobot are perfectly suited for collaboration. We...
Businessaithority.com

OneTag Grows US Team and Adds Robin Skrzypek On Global Business Development

OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, announced the appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Director of Business Development. As Director of Business Development, Skrzypek is responsible for the development of strategic publisher relationships and helping to facilitate the company’s North American expansion. “Robin is a strategic thinker with deep publisher...
Businessaithority.com

Kepro Acquires eQHealth Solutions LLC, Strengthens Population Health Management and Technology Solutions

Kepro announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire eQHealth Solutions, LLC. This acquisition will expand Kepro’s population health management and technology solutions portfolio. “Facilitating care for priority populations is core to our work,” said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro. “The acquisition of...
Businessaithority.com

Kivu Hires Top Risk and Digital Forensics Experts, Solidifying Its Market-Leading Position

Hires Strengthen Leadership of Industry’s Leading Breach Response, Recovery, and Managed Services Firm. Kivu Consulting, a cybersecurity firm that offers best-in-class services to organizations worldwide, today announced three new hires: Matt McCabe, Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel; Dustin Owens, VP of Cyber Risk & Resilience; and Rob Meekins, Digital Forensics and Incident Response. The hires strengthen what is already the most extensive and diverse team in cybersecurity, with a 3,000-plus customer base.
Jobstucsonpost.com

KareWise - Revolutionizing the Healthcare Services in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The men behind this astounding idea,"We live in England to find better-earning opportunities, and we were doing great. Our parents choose to live in their homeland, India. My parents used to visit the UK regularly, and we went to India many times a year to check up on their health. Everything was going great, but on the fateful day of 22 November 2019, our world came crashing down when our mother was diagnosed with kidney failure. We were already in a fix, then the pandemic hit the world, which added the worst to our situation. All the flights got canceled. Our parents were left alone with no assistance in India in this time of calamity. We were very concerned about our parents because we couldn't reach them. Our worst nightmare was that our maa was going through kidney failure, and we couldn't do anything to assist her or my dad. Even talking about this shakes us to the core. Imagine the panic of sons who couldn't reach their parents at the time of need and had no one back in India to take care of them. We were devastated. Things did not get better, all that we wanted for our parents to be taken care of. We searched for local care providers back in India to look after our parents but failed as we couldn't find any reliable source or caregivers that would reach our parents immediately when in need. Then we thought we couldn't let other families like ours go through the emotional turmoil and stress like us. That's when this idea of a local healthcare service platform hit our minds.""KareWise is equally gainful to the caregivers as it is to care seekers"The job market in India was already suffering, and the pandemic added worse to the situation. In these desperate times, everyone would use some flexible jobs to earn an extra amount. By signing up to become a caregiver, a person pledges to provide his"Our platform is rewarding to both the caregivers and care seekers. We connect two individuals in need, one in need to care and the other in need of an earning source. There's absolutely no third party involved, so the carers can earn a reasonable amount without submitting some to the agency. Care seekers can get healthcare or social services whenever they need and at the most affordable prices. The best part is you get the help or provide one in your vicinity, so if there's an emergency, the carers can reach the location in no time."There are a lot of healthcare and social services operating in India. What makes KareWise stand among the rest is unlike conventional healthcare providers, KareWise doesn't cost an arm and a leg and saves you from the hassle of all the formalities that other healthcare needs you to fulfill before getting their services. KareWise is fast, affordable, reliable and aims to improve India's living standards.
SoftwareZDNet

IBM launches new SASE service to bolster zero-trust enterprise security

IBM has announced a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution designed to encourage the zero-trust security approach in the enterprise. On Wednesday, the tech giant said that the new service, IBM Security Services for SASE, will leverage technology provided through a partnership with cybersecurity firm Zscaler, announced in May.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

SCAN Group Makes Strategic Investment in MedArrive

With second outside investment, healthcare non-profit signals ‘the future of healthcare lies in the home. SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has made a strategic investment in MedArrive. MedArrive is a healthcare logistics and services platform that enables payers and providers to leverage a network of EMTs, paramedics and other types of skilled healthcare workers to extend care services into the home, improving patient outcomes while empowering an underutilized segment of the healthcare workforce.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Tips for SMEs and Start-ups to Secure their Financial Data

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As we enter the 75th year of India's independence, it is important to recognise the 6.3 crore plus SMEs who are the second-largest employers of India after agriculture. They provide 80% of jobs with just 20% investment. They contribute around 31% to nations GDP and 45% of the overall exports and 34% of manufacturing output. SMEs including start-ups are India's growth engine, and they are increasingly becoming more vulnerable to a higher level of risk from digital frauds, ransomware attacks and stolen proprietary information as they increase their level of digitisation.
Businessaithority.com

Panda Health Announces New Investors and GPO Agreement with Vizient, Inc. for its Digital Health Solutions Platform

Panda Health Inc., a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of digital health technologies, announced it has entered a new phase of growth after recent capital investments by a group of high-profile health care stakeholders led by Vizient, Inc. In addition, Panda has received an agreement with Vizient to offer its platform of digital health solutions at contracted savings to its member hospitals effective immediately.
Businesstechgig.com

Microsoft partners with Invest India to support tech startups

) - a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, a statement said. Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise-ready. "With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups into the Microsoft for Startups program. These startups...
Worldaithority.com

Singapore Unlocked to New Providers with Symbio’s Launch of Communications Platform as a Service

Symbio, part of industry-leading communications software and cloud infrastructure provider MNF Group (MNF), has officially launched its proprietary communications platform as a service (CPaaS) offering in Singapore. The launch is significant for international businesses looking to grow their global footprint into Asia because it simplifies the technical infrastructure needed to...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Plentific cements $100M to expand its property management SaaS

The 2013-founded startup provides a cloud platform for landlords, property and facilities managers, and service providers — taking aim at legacy software with a joined-up digital marketplace for locating tradespeople, managing repairs, keeping tenants informed and generating analytics to support data-driven property service delivery. Live in the U.K., Germany and...
Businessatlanticcitynews.net

Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees. "VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Cobot Nation Launches Latest Company Catalog to Feature New Services

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Cobot Nation, an automation company specializing in collaborative robots, has officially launched its newest catalog to the public. The catalog features brand new offerings from the company in their products and services. Of the newest details available in the catalog, Creative Director Erica Diamond...
HealthZDNet

Australian government hands out AU$79m to fund digital health tech development

The Australian government has announced it will invest AU$79 million to develop new digital health technologies, medical devices, and medicines. The funding, delivered under the Medical Research Future Fund's Medical Research Commercialisation initiative, will be equally shared among four organisations that will work with local small and medium-sized businesses to commercialise the application of their research. Each organisation will receive AU$19.75 million.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Corsight AI partners for facial recognition projects in India

Amtron, an agency implementing IT projects in the Indian State of Assam, says it has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Corsight AI and international security solutions provider I-Sec to establish a portfolio of a facial recognition technology development and services, as well as a facial recognition center of excellence in Tech City, Guhawati.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UN launches peacekeeping digital transformation strategy

The United Nations (UN) has published a digital strategy for peacekeeping, setting out how technology can enable missions to be more effective and enhance the security and safety of peacekeepers. The Strategy for the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping highlights how technology can be used as an enabler to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy