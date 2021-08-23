Deathloop will need to be a masterpiece to top Dishonored 2

Deathloop is a brand new IP developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks that just went gold. This game is a first-person shooter where players will taking control of an assassin named Colt. The story takes place on a beach called Blackreef to where there’s a massive party popping. Evidently, this beach is the epicenter of an army base in which experiments have been tried out. As a result, this party is endless and the day keeps repeating itself with all the patrons being oblivious to what’s going on. The only person that remembers events of the previous night is Colt. Colt’s mission is to assassinate eight targets during this time period before midnight strikes. If one is still left alive, the entire time sequence restarts.