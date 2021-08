It was the ‘wedding of the century’, and the woman at the heart of it all was the heroine from a fairytale who married her Prince Charming. The world was captivated by the sight of 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer making her way up the imposing steps of St Paul’s Cathedral, determinedly dragging the longest train in royal bridal history behind her, and waving to the screaming crowds who had gathered to witness the moment when she left her old life behind her and emerged from the cathedral as Diana, Princess of Wales.