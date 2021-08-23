Dow Futures Rise 145 Pts; Jackson Hole Symposium in Focus

The S&P 500 (SPY) has bounced back with a vengeance from its oversold state. Yet, there’s been little change in terms of the market’s overall tenor. From a top-down perspective, the indices continue grinding higher with any dip leading to higher highs. From a bottom-up viewpoint, the situation is less clear and favorable for bulls. There’s still a lack of follow-through on breakouts or strong earnings report. The upcoming Jackson Hole Fed meeting on Friday could also provide some clarity on the Fed’s path and timetable in terms of tapering. In this week’s commentary, I will provide a deeper look at the market from both vantage points and discuss our current portfolio strategy. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published August 25, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).