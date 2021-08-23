Cree LED inks deal for new headquarters space in Research Triangle Park

Category: Extra Large (250-plus employees) Number of full-time employees in the Triangle: 375. List the accomplishments that propelled your company to being one of the Best Places to Work in 2021. 2021 has been a milestone year for Pendo, with the company achieving $100 million in annual recurring revenue and hiring at breakneck speed. We’ve managed to keep employee morale high and turnover low despite a competitive job market and a lot of uncertainty in the world. We’ve created robust D&I programs, more opportunities for career growth, and more relevant amenities to today’s environment.