Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Cree LED inks deal for new headquarters space in Research Triangle Park

By Caleb Harshberger
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former LED business arm of Durham-based Cree has signed on to a new headquarters space in Research Triangle Park.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Business
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work Awards: Pendo (Extra large companies)

Category: Extra Large (250-plus employees) Number of full-time employees in the Triangle: 375. List the accomplishments that propelled your company to being one of the Best Places to Work in 2021. 2021 has been a milestone year for Pendo, with the company achieving $100 million in annual recurring revenue and hiring at breakneck speed. We’ve managed to keep employee morale high and turnover low despite a competitive job market and a lot of uncertainty in the world. We’ve created robust D&I programs, more opportunities for career growth, and more relevant amenities to today’s environment.
BusinessPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work Awards: ChannelAdvisor (Extra large companies)

Category: Extra Large (250-plus employees) Number of full-time employees in the Triangle: 405. List the accomplishments at your workplace that propelled your company to being one of the Best Places to Work in 2021. The ChannelAdvisor team quickly adapted to working remotely and drove unprecedented business results. Employee engagement scores are above benchmarks and increased during the pandemic. We’re focused on growing talent with an internal goal that at least 15 percent of our workforce should experience job enrichment or advancement annually. We named diversity, equity and inclusion as a strategic pillar and launched seven employee resource groups.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Triangle Business Journal

2021 Best Places to Work Awards: Coastal Credit Union (Extra large companies)

Category: Extra Large (250-plus employees) Number of full-time employees in the Triangle: 587. List the accomplishments at your workplace that propelled your company to being one of the Best Places to Work in 2021. One of our biggest accomplishments was figuring out how to have employees thrive in a remote and hybrid work environment. We ended up finishing 2020 with stronger than anticipated financial results, and completed several major projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy