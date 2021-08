Pinpoint Weather: Persistent pattern of heat and humidity with late day storms. The typical summer pattern of hot and muggy days with isolated storms in the afternoon will continue. There is an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, The Bermuda High, that is providing some moisture and heat from the western Atlantic. There is an area of high pressure at the lower levels that is keeping a lid on the heat in place. They are working in concert with each other to maintain this hot and humid scenario and it looks to continue into the weekend.