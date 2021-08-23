Cancel
Leading Off (08/23/2021)

By Zac Crain
 3 days ago

Almost Half of North Texas ICU Patients Have COVID. The exact percentage is 48.79. Related: there are only 53 staffed ICU beds available in the area. That is … not a ton. Get vaccinated, mask up, be smart. Please. Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested After Hitting Another Car, a Pedestrian, and a...

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC | 8.29.21

FCD record: 5-9-7 (22 pts., 11th in West) ATX record: 5-11-4 (19 pts., 12th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time: 1-0-0 (2 GF, 0 GA) FCD vs. ATX away: 0-0-0 (0 GF, 0 GA) FC Dallas travels south to take on Austin FC for the second time this season. The Texas clubs met for the first time in MLS play earlier this month at Toyota Stadium, with FC Dallas earning a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Jesús Ferreira. Now, Dallas will look to repeat the trick and take all three points from Austin away from home.
Meet the 500: South Dallas Pioneer Jack Matthews

Jack Matthews, tapped by his father to expand the family real estate company beyond Canada, picked Dallas and opened an outpost in 1988. It was a good move. Matthews Southwest is behind high-profile projects in Texas and around the world. Locally, His latest venture: a rail station for the planned high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. As of late, the South Side developer is working with Ray Washburne to redevelop the former headquarters of The Dallas Morning News. Exact plans for the project have not been revealed, but early talks suggested a boutique hotel and entertainment and restaurant venues in buildings next to the Convention Center and the Omni Dallas Hotel, which was developed by Matthews.

