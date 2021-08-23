Leading Off (08/23/2021)

Jack Matthews, tapped by his father to expand the family real estate company beyond Canada, picked Dallas and opened an outpost in 1988. It was a good move. Matthews Southwest is behind high-profile projects in Texas and around the world. Locally, His latest venture: a rail station for the planned high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. As of late, the South Side developer is working with Ray Washburne to redevelop the former headquarters of The Dallas Morning News. Exact plans for the project have not been revealed, but early talks suggested a boutique hotel and entertainment and restaurant venues in buildings next to the Convention Center and the Omni Dallas Hotel, which was developed by Matthews.