Historically yours : Jefferson’s curious legacy

Kimberlé Crenshaw is tucked in her UCLA office with ceiling-high shelves. Behind her, two men enter the frame of our video call and bend and lift, packing stacks of books. “I’m moving offices,” she explains. “To one with a view of the lawn.” Crenshaw triaged her packed schedule to speak with me; she’s been in even higher demand than usual. She’s receiving, and declining, media hits left and right, mostly because she’s working on three books, all set to be released by May 2022. She’s a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. She finds time to run the African American Policy Forum, the social justice think tank she cofounded 25 years ago, and to host a podcast on a term she coined in 1989: intersectionality. All this as Conservatives from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson to Texas senator Ted Cruz melt down over another academic framework she helped mint more than 30 years ago—critical race theory—landing her at the roiling center of the culture wars.