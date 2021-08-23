Cancel
Virginia State

Historically yours : Jefferson’s curious legacy

By Bob Diamond
 4 days ago

According to Harvard Professor Henry L. Gates, Jr. (The Trials of Phillis Wheatley), a seven-year-old girl was captured in Africa and brought by slave ship to Boston in 1761. Mrs. Susanna Wheatley purchased the child, named her Phillis, and taught her to read and write. By age 11, Phillis began writing poetry and at 17, she immortalized the Boston Massacre in her poem that was published in several newspapers. Phillis’s first book of poems, however, remained unpublished, as not enough Bostonians believed that an African slave possessed the ability to write poetry.

