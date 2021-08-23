Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Great Basin National Park

worldatlas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Basin National Park is a hidden gem of a park located in the desert of Nevada, United States. It covers an area of 312.3 sq.km near the eastern border of the state. The Great Basin Park is distinct for having both high elevation and low elevation landscapes. Mountain peaks and rock caves are among the most popular tourist attractions. Though impressive, the Great Basin is considered one of the less-known or less popular National Parks, with an average of 100,000 to 150,000 visitors per year compared to the more famous parks which can receive millions of visitors. This makes Great Basin an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for something a little more remote, where they can get away from crowds and soak in nature in peace.

www.worldatlas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Great Basin National Park#Arches National Park#Fish#Sierra Nevada#Mormons#Native Americans#Limestone Arches#White Fir#Ponderosa#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Montana StatePosted by
AM 1450 KMMS

A Montana Park Ranger You Have Got to See

When the park ranger asked the crowd gathered outside if they had ever visited the Little Bighorn Battlefield before, I think I was the only person that had been there. But I had never seen a presentation, shall we say, performance, like this. I had a couple of friends from...
AnimalsPosted by
NBC News

Hiker survives grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park

A tourist from Indiana was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska on Monday night, park officials said. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was hiking alone in dense fog in the Thoroughfare Pass area when a mother bear and multiple cubs charged him from nearby bushes, the National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday.
AnimalsMiami Herald

Tourists’ garbage kills deer at Zion National Park, rangers say

Animals at Zion National Park have gotten so used to being around tourists’ garbage that they can open coolers and trash bags, park rangers said. The overflowing dumpsters and litter at Utah’s most popular park recently led to a deer’s death, officials said Monday. “Last month, Zion wildlife staff did...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

15 Most Beautiful Lakes In The World

In nearly every country, and every continent around the world, lakes or larger bodies of water occur. Whether fresh water, saline, glacial or volcanic lakes provide important ecosystems for a variety of plants and animals around the world. They can be found in high altitudes, or sunk within caves, and in nearly all types of landscapes. No matter where on Earth they occur, one thing is certain- lakes can be some of the most stunning natural occurrences. Here we’ve compiled a list of 15 of the most beautiful lakes in the World.
Idaho Statesmalltownwashington.com

The 10 Prettiest Small Towns in Idaho

Idaho is a state with rich natural beauty and has some of the best scenery in the country!. With rugged mountain ranges, six NPS sites, pristine lakes, and high desert, Idaho is a nature lover’s paradise!. Most people associate the state with its capital city, Boise. But if you adventure...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Scuba dive to submerged forests, shipwrecks, and caverns at these US lakes

When you think about scuba diving, do you imagine white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and sparkling blue water? If so, you aren’t alone. Plenty of divers focus all their attention on tropical exploration. But there’s more to this adventure sport than coral reefs and warm water. Today, more and...
TravelPosted by
Only In North Carolina

Visit A Submerged Enchanted Forest At Merchants Millpond State Park In North Carolina

Whether you grew up in the Tar Heel State or are a frequent visitor, you’re likely already smitten by the state’s enchanting side, where powerful waterfalls pour down the sides of mountains, breathtaking beaches sprinkle the entire coast with beautiful escapes, and layers of mountains blanket the landscape with sheets of graduating colors. But there’s […] The post Visit A Submerged Enchanted Forest At Merchants Millpond State Park In North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Canoeing Yellowstone National Park's backcountry

The sunrise began peaking over mountains to the east as we motored across Lewis Lake on our excursion to Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park. The early morning water on Lewis Lake was calm, just as our trip leader Scott Reardon had predicted. About 45 minutes after leaving the Lewis...
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones

Lake Morena County Park is a camping and fishing park situated southwest of the Laguna Mountains. Due to its unique location, the park bears the combined characteristics of a mountain, desert, and coastal region. Experts find the landscape interesting, but for most visitors, it is the place to live out their angler and camper dreams. […] The post Lake Morena County Park In Southern California Is The Camping And Fishing Park You’ve Been Waiting To Explore With Your Loved Ones appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon

The Oregon Coast is a place of mysterious intrigue and allure; its waters as bright and beautiful as they are wild and untamable. Nowhere is Mother Nature more powerful than the Pacific Ocean, where epic storms and tempestuous tides have claimed many a fleet over the years. The most infamous, of course, is the Wreck […] The post There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelworldatlas.com

Rocky Mountain National Park

Covering an area of 1,074.28 sq. km, the Rocky Mountain National Park is situated in the north-central part of Colorado, United States, about 122km to the northwest of the Denver International Airport. The Rocky Mountain National Park is located in the Front Range of the Southern Rocky Mountains and is bounded by the statutory towns of Grand Lake to the west and Estes Park to the east. The headwaters of the Colorado River are located in the northwestern part of the park, while the eastern and western slopes of the Continental Divide run through the heart of the National Park. The Rocky Mountain National Park is currently managed by the National Park Service and is one of the most visited parks in the United States. According to records, 4.6 million visitors visited the National Park in 2019.
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

Sit Slack-Jawed Under the Northern Lights at Kobuk Valley National Park

62 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late.
TravelBangor Daily News

Breathtaking views await atop Doubletop Mountain in Baxter State Park

Balancing carefully on slippery rocks, I slowly made my way across Doubletop Brook. The rushing water was shallow and not necessarily a danger, but if at all possible, I avoid hiking in soggy boots. So I hopped from rock to rock, keeping my stance as wide as possible, my center...
Travellonelyplanet.com

Admire Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape on this National Parks road trip

Visiting Canada’s parks has become more popular than ever. With a leisurely, meandering north-to-south road trip through Saskatchewan’s stunning landscape you can see many of the province’s best, from Prince Albert National Park to Grasslands National Park. Prince Albert National Park. Begin your journey in the heart of Saskatchewan at...
TravelDown East

6 of Acadia National Park’s Best Shoreline Trails

A figure-eight trail winding through a boreal forest, this one’s also largely about the destination: a pink-granite shore, where waves crash spectacularly at high tide and pools of tiny seaweed jungles teem with marine life when the tide is out. Bear right to walk alongside the small harbor and see and hear surf pounding up ahead at its narrow neck. On the ledges, rocks chiseled by the elements into blocky shapes and large, gnarled driftwoods serve as benches. Lobster buoys bob just offshore, and Great Gott Island, once home to mid-20th-century author Ruth Moore, sits about a mile distant. Return on the interior paths, which offer subtler pleasures, including a shady, cool stretch of red spruces rising tall and straight from a carpet of pincushion moss. The first of the two loops is wheelchair accessible. 1.3-mile loop, from the Ship Harbor trailhead on Rte. 102A, 1.2 miles west of Seawall Campground.

Comments / 0

Community Policy