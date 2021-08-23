A Couple Hikes The Appalachian Trail Along With Their 5-Year-Old Son

On the edge of Wilmslow in Cheshire, England, one man in the 1980s kept on finding pieces of bodies that looked fresh but were actually well over a thousand years old. Andy Mould was working on an operation that collected peat from the bog of Lindow Moss. On May 13, 1983, he spotted what appeared to be a leather football, but turned out to be a human head. He didn't realize this until he'd washed it and saw an eyeball staring up at him from within the jawless skull.