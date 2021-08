OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust sponsored the 33rd annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club on July 9. This was the 23rd year that First United has organized this event. The tournament has become a tradition over the past 32 years and has raised more than $551,500 for Garrett County charities. Participants were able to enjoy a challenging round of golf, and at the same time, help raise much needed funds for worthy community projects.