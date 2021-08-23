Guests just can’t get enough of it – With close to 1,600 5 Star ratings on Tripadvisor, The $700 a night Trump International Hotel is the highest-rated luxury hotel in Washington DC.

As proven, ‘Unshakable’ is not a word one would use for Donald Trump’s political career. But that’s just the word one would use for his thriving hotel business. The Trump International Hotel Washington DC has always been considered a historic landmark, beaming with grandiose and opulence. Rankings and ratings give it the validation that businesses need in 2021. The Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. has been recognized as the Best of the Best in the United States, based on excellent 2020 traveler reviews. Not only was the iconic hotel coming in at No. 2 out of the Top 25 Hotels in the United States, but it was also recognized as the Travelers’ Choice: No. 1 hotel in Washington, D.C.