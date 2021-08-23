I can't stop thinking about late Robert E. Lee football player Dimitri McKee, and you shouldn't either | Alvarez
The high school football season is supposed to bring hope. After starting with The Advertiser midway through last year, I was excited to see the start in 2021. I'm originally from New Jersey, and this probably isn't a surprise, but the sport really does feel different down here. This year especially. Stands should be full again. Bands will perform, and communities will congregate around Friday nights.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
Comments / 0