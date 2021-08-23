Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Experiments Prove Quantum Computing Errors Correlated, Tied to Cosmic Rays

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch by a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) physicist and a host of collaborators is shedding new light on one of the major challenges to realizing the promise and potential of quantum computing — error correction. In a new paper published in Nature and co-authored by LLNL physicist Jonathan DuBois,...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Physics#Quantum Superposition#Llnl#Nature#Stanford University#Uw Madison#Qcdp Rrb Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Astronomychemistryworld.com

Mystery around life on other planets deepens as researchers find suspicious amounts of methane on Saturn’s moon

Last year, a team of scientists suggested that phosphine in Venus’s clouds could be a sign of life – a study that has now been contested by scientists proposing how volcanoes and atmospheric chemistry could have produced the compound.1 At the same time, a different study has discovered that there’s too much methane on Saturn’s moon Enceladus to come from simple geochemical processes.2 Instead, it might be produced by microbes living in hydrothermal vents deep under the moon’s icy surface.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
ChemistryNature.com

Mechanical origin of martensite-like structures in two-dimensional ReS

Martensite is a needle-shaped microstructure formed by a rapid, diffusionless transformation and significantly affects the mechanical properties of materials. Here, in two-dimensional ReS2 we show that martensite-like domain structures can form via a diffusionless transformation, involving small lattice deformations. By analyzing the strain distribution and topology of the as-grown chemical vapor deposition samples, we find that cooling-induced strain at the ReS2/substrate interface is responsible for the mechanical loading and is essential for martensite-like domain formation. Meanwhile, the effect of cooling rate, flake size and substrate on the microstructures revealed the mechanical origin of the transformation. The strain-induced lattice reconstructions are rationalized and possibly lead to ferroelastic effects. In view of the strong anisotropy in electronic and optical properties in two dimensional materials like ReS2, opportunities exist for strain-correlated micro/nanostructure engineering, which has potential use in next-generation strain-tunable devices.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Theoretical physicists think humans are screwing up the universe’s plan

The universe started with a Big Bang. Everything that was ever going to be anything was compacted into a tiny ball of whatever-ness and then it exploded outward and the universe begin expanding. At least, that’s one way of looking at it. But emergent new theories and ages-old philosophical assertions...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Solved: Mysterious Solar Paradox That Puzzled Physicists for 25 Years

In 1998, the journal Nature published a seminal letter concluding that the mysterious polarization signal that had been recently discovered in the light emitted by the sodium atoms of the solar atmosphere implies that the solar chromosphere (a very important layer of the solar atmosphere) is practically unmagnetized, in sharp contradiction with common wisdom. This paradox motivated laboratory experiments and theoretical investigations, which instead of providing a solution, raised new issues and even led some scientists to question the quantum theory of radiation-matter interaction.
TechnologyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Laser-Like System Could Put 5G in Your Home

Disappointment isn't fun. In 2021, 5G smartphone consumers face an annoying dilemma: either enjoy incredible download speeds in a tiny space with coverage gaps, or settle for reliable coverage at speeds that don't really exceed 4G. But a new technology combines the pros of both options to enable 5G connectivity without sacrificing speed or reliability, according to a presentation given at the ACM SIGCOMM 2021 conference in late August and reported in a UC San Diego blog post.
EngineeringHealthcare IT News

Deloitte's quantum computing leader on the technology's healthcare future

Quantum computing has enormous potential in healthcare and has started to impact the industry in various ways. For example, quantum computing offers the ability to track and diagnose disease. Using sensors, quantum technology has the ability to track the progress of cancer treatments and diagnose and monitor such degenerative diseases as multiple sclerosis.
ComputersHPCwire

Zapata Computing’s Formula for Achieving Quantum Advantage Today

While most of the quantum computing world is focused on achieving fault tolerant computing – some day – with intermediate applications for NISQ (near intermediate scale quantum) systems emerging along the way, Zapata Computing is taking a different approach. Its idea is to take the existing compute infrastructure necessary for large-scale enterprise applications and blend in a small amount of quantum enhancement to make those systems run better, better enough, in fact, to make the switch to quantum worthwhile for many applications.
PhysicsCosmos

First 2D supersolid in quantum gas

European physicists have created the first 2D supersolid – a seemingly contradictory type of matter that simultaneously has the properties of a solid and a superfluid. You’re likely intimately familiar with the states of matter surrounding you every day – solid, liquid, gas and plasma – but when you start looking into the quantum world, everything gets a bit wild.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Origin of Water’s Strange Properties: Scientists Capture a “Quantum Tug” Between Neighboring Water Molecules

The work sheds light on the web of hydrogen bonds that gives water its strange properties, which play a vital role in many chemical and biological processes. Water is the most abundant yet least understood liquid in nature. It exhibits many strange behaviors that scientists still struggle to explain. While most liquids get denser as they get colder, water is most dense at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, just above its freezing point. This is why ice floats to the top of a drinking glass and lakes freeze from the surface down, allowing marine life to survive cold winters. Water also has an unusually high surface tension, allowing insects to walk on its surface, and a large capacity to store heat, keeping ocean temperatures stable.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Decades of research brings quantum dots to brink of widespread use

(Nanowerk News) A new article gives an overview of almost three decades of research into colloidal quantum dots, assesses the technological progress for these nanometer-sized specs of semiconductor matter, and weighs the remaining challenges on the path to widespread commercialization for this promising technology with applications in everything from TVs to highly efficient sunlight collectors.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Engineers demonstrate low-power dynamic manipulation of single nanoscale quantum objects

(Nanowerk News) Led by Justus Ndukaife, assistant professor of electrical engineering, Vanderbilt researchers are the first to introduce an approach for trapping and moving a nanomaterial known as a single colloidal nanodiamond with nitrogen-vacancy center using low power laser beam (Nano Letters, "Electrothermoplasmonic Trapping and Dynamic Manipulation of Single Colloidal Nanodiamond").
Engineeringtechxplore.com

A tactile sensing mechanism for soft robotic fingers

In recent years, numerous roboticists worldwide have been trying to develop robotic systems that can artificially replicate the human sense of touch. In addition, they have been trying to create increasingly realistic and advanced bionic limbs and humanoid robots, using soft materials instead of rigid structures. Despite their texture-related advantages,...
Los Alamos, NMNewswise

Progress in Algorithms Makes Small, Noisy Quantum Computers Viable

Newswise — LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Aug. 12, 2021—As reported in a new article in Nature Reviews Physics, instead of waiting for fully mature quantum computers to emerge, Los Alamos National Laboratory and other leading institutions have developed hybrid classical/quantum algorithms to extract the most performance—and potentially quantum advantage—from today’s noisy, error-prone hardware. Known as variational quantum algorithms, they use the quantum boxes to manipulate quantum systems while shifting much of the work load to classical computers to let them do what they currently do best: solve optimization problems.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Quantum Computing Can Provide New Solutions to Old Problems

The last two years have taught the industry to expect the unexpected -- a blockage in the Suez Canal disrupted maritime shipping lanes, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) completely changed consumer behavior, chip shortages in China rippled throughout multiple industries. And, that’s beyond the “usual” collection of tornadoes, droughts, regional conflicts, and other unfortunate events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy