Indiana County, PA

STATE POLICE REMIND DRIVERS OF SCHOOL BUS RULES, SAFETY EFFORTS

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

State police are reminding people that with school coming back into session, the buses will return to area roadways, and that brings with it some special safety efforts. According to a news release, members of the State Police Troop A in Indiana have conducted at least 185 domestic security checks of public and private schools in Indiana County since August 1st as part of their focus on keeping schools safe for learning. These checks have happened during each and every shift, including overnights and on weekends. As schools return to session, troopers and patrol unit members will be making it a priority to visit the schools over the next few weeks to say hello to students.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

