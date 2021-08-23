Cancel
Engineering

Student’s Soft Robot Invention Could Improve Ultrasounds

Cover picture for the articleUltrasound imaging requires a steady hand, consistent pressure, and a stationary patient, but people are bumpy, twitchy and unpredictable. UConn undergraduate Serena Beri ’22 (CLAS) believes a robot can help. Beri, a biological sciences major, has patented a soft robotic holder for ultrasound transducer. While job-shadowing with a cardiologist, Beri...

#Robotics#Ultrasounds#Invention#Uconn#Clas
Sciencetechxplore.com

A vision-based robotic system for 3D ultrasound imaging

Ultrasound imaging techniques have proved to be highly valuable tools for diagnosing a variety of health conditions, including peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD, one of the most common diseases among the elderly, entails the blocking or narrowing of peripheral blood vessels, which limits the supply of blood to specific areas of the body.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Neuroscientists Detect Remarkable 'Brain Waves' in Lab-Grown Mini Brains

Artificially grown organoids are becoming more and more important in scientific and medical research. Now, scientists have measured activity similar to actual brain waves in lab-grown brain organoids while researching a genetic condition that causes seizures. Such organoids can be useful for researching brain development, diseases, and potential therapies, because they can be involved in experiments that just wouldn't be possible with a living human brain. In the new study, researchers reported patterns of electrical activity closely matching a seizure in brain organoids developed from the stem cells of patients with Rett syndrome – a genetic condition that can result in seizures...
Cancerkeranews.org

Researchers at SMU Discover More Effective Treatment Options For Cervical Cancer

Researchers at Southern Methodist University (SMU) have discovered a way to more effectively treat cervical cancer with lower chemotherapy doses and fewer side effects. The key is a protein called TIGAR, which is found in various forms of cancer cells, including cervical cancer cells. Researchers found that if they decreased the TIGAR protein, it made the cells hypersensitive to chemotherapy treatments. In the long run, this could mean a shorter period of treatment for patients and fewer side effects to healthy cells in their bodies.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Stem cells and mathematical models: The future of medical research

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which can be differentiated into cardiac myocytes, are used in a wide variety of applications such as developing patient-specific disease models, or the evaluation of novel therapeutic compounds for treatment of certain cardiac diseases. The integration of these cell model systems into laboratories, like those at the Masonic Medical Research Institute (MMRI), have helped revolutionize the current and future state of medical research efforts. Dr. Jonathan Cordeiro, Research Assistant Professor at the MMRI, has been utilizing hiPSCs in his electrophysiology work since 2012. In a recently published manuscript, Dr. Cordeiro used hiPSC cardiomyocytes to investigate cardiac arrythmias, or irregular heartbeats, to create a scientific model to understand the mechanisms for how these anomalies occur. "iPSCs are a great model for studying disease because they can be created in large quantities and are specific to humans. Their introduction to biomedical research has truly been a game changer in the way we do science," said Dr. Cordeiro.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Neurons in visual cortex of the brain ‘drift’ over time

New research from Washington University in St. Louis reveals that neurons in the visual cortex — the part of the brain that processes visual stimuli — change their responses to the same stimulus over time. Although other studies have documented “representational drift” in neurons in the parts of the brain...
HealthPhysics World

Variable-stiffness catheter could increase the safety of robotic eye surgery

A surgical catheter that can change its rigidity as needed during operations has been developed by researchers from Switzerland and Spain. The tool – the core of which is built from a tailored phase-change alloy – could improve the safety of minimally-invasive ophthalmic surgeries. One procedure that could benefit from...
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Magnets Could Improve Control of Prosthetic Limbs

For people with amputation who have prosthetic limbs, one of the greatest challenges is controlling the prosthesis so that it moves the same way a natural limb would. Most prosthetic limbs are controlled using electromyography, a way of recording electrical activity from the muscles, but this approach provides only limited control of the prosthesis.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study finds targeting mitochondria shows promise in treating obesity

A team of University of California, Irvine, scientists have discovered a novel pharmacological approach to attenuate the mitochondrial dysfunction that drives diet-induced obesity. The results of their study were published recently in the journal, EMBO Molecular Medicine. Consuming a high-fat diet can lead to obesity and metabolic disorders such as...
Healththeiet.org

High-intensity ultrasound could help create new cancer treatments

Canadian researchers are investigating how high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) could be used to help target and destroy cancerous tumours. While doctors have used low-intensity ultrasound as a medical imaging tool since the 1950s, experts at the University of Waterloo in Ontario are using and extending models that help capture how HIFU can work on a cellular level.
ScienceNeuroscience News

How Do Brains Form?

Summary: A new study that utilizes computer modeling and advanced imaging of developing fetal brains will allow researchers to unravel the mystery of how the brain forms and how early brain development sets the stage for neural health throughout life. Source: Binghamton University. Many mysteries continue to surround the human...
Sciencespring.org.uk

‘Feel Good’ Brain Messenger Can Be Wilfully Controlled, New Study Reveals

The neurotransmitter dopamine can be wilfully controlled for reward, mouse study finds. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

A soft robot based on a water-driven hydrogel actuator

(Nanowerk News) Sea cucumbers have a bumpy and oblong shape. They are soft but stiffen up quickly when touched. They can shrink or stretch to several meters, and their original shape can be recovered even after they die and shrivel up with the regulation of water uptake. Recently, a POSTECH...
ElectronicsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

How an underwater robot could help reveal mysteries of the deep

Picture yourself slowly sinking in the sparkling blue waters of the open ocean. At first, the shining sun above makes visible many of the marine creatures floating by. But as you descend, the sunlight begins to dissipate. You’ve reached the ocean’s midwater, or “twilight zone,” a several-thousand-foot stretch of the water column where light eventually becomes nearly unmeasurable.
TechnologyInverse

The future’s most agile robots could be based on a cute backyard rodent

Tree squirrels are the Olympic divers of the rodent world, leaping gracefully among branches and structures high above the ground. And as with human divers, a squirrel’s success in this competition requires both physical strength and mental adaptability. The Jacobs lab studies cognition in free-ranging fox squirrels on the Berkeley...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This vitamin B3 may help treat vision loss

In a recent study published in Stem Cell Reports, researchers found that nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, can inhibit aggressive cell transformations during wound healing and may be key to the development of therapies to treat fibrotic eye diseases that impair vision. The study is at Mount Sinai. One...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

The Amazing Brain: Tracking Molecular Events with Calling Cards

In days mostly gone by, it was fashionable in some circles for people to hand out calling cards to mark their arrival at special social events. This genteel human tradition is now being adapted to the lab to allow certain benign viruses to issue their own high-tech calling cards and mark their arrival at precise locations in the genome. These special locations show where there’s activity involving transcription factors, specialized proteins that switch genes on and off and help determine cell fate.

