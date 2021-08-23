Cancel
Indiana County, PA

INDIANA COUNTY IN HIGH TRANSMISSION RATE AREA

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

Indiana County has been upgraded to a high Covid-19 transmission rate by the Centers for Disease Control. According to statistics from the CDC gathered for the week of August 15th to 21st, the county now has 115.38 cases per 100,000 people, however the number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 per 100,000 for the previous seven days has been suppressed. Also according to the most recent statistics, 38.8 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated. This includes 32,592 people 12 years of age or older. Of the total population, 43.9 percent has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

www.wdadradio.com

