INDIANA COUNTY IN HIGH TRANSMISSION RATE AREA

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.