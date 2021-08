The Salina Art Center wants your help in planning for its future. From the Salina Art Center Facebook page:. Help the Art Center plan for its future! When you complete this survey, you have an opportunity to win a night on us in Downtown Salina that includes two Cinema tickets and a $75 gift card to YaYa’s Eurobistro. Only one entry per email. https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../SalinaArtCenterMarketSurvey.