If you’ve ever sat down to play a video game, you might have found yourself wondering–what if I was actually in the game? What could I do and where could I go? Free Guy is here to answer those questions, explaining the rules of the game and lending a dose of reality to virtual reality. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman, the film proves to be more than just a gimmick, and it doesn’t skimp on any of the immersive effects you might expect, depicting a vast, artificial world.