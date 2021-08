As militants crowded Kabul streets, thousands of Afghans and people who support them have tried to board flights to escape Taliban rule — but not all have been successful. The result has been a crisis marked by displacement within the country and abroad. According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 400,000 people have been forced from their homes since the beginning of the year. They joined 2.9 million Afghans who already have been displaced across the country since the end of 2020.