Why Sagamore Spirit's latest product comes in a can, not a bottle

By Amanda Yeager
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 3 days ago
“There’s a lot of places where glass doesn’t make sense and an aluminum can does,” said Sagamore Spirit President Brian Treacy.

