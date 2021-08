LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Eli Johnson’s journey to New Mexico State is one of great intrigue. Johnson, who played four seasons at Ole Miss and started 12 games for the Rebels at center in 2019, sat out the 2020 season after deciding he didn’t want to play in Oxford anymore. He was fully prepared for life after football, that is until the NCAA offered up an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson decided to enter the transfer portal and despite other Group of 5 offers closer to home, he chose to play his final year of college football for the Aggies in Las Cruces.