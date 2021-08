JACKSON, Wyo. — What does it take to melt and shape metal? This Saturday, Aug. 21, New West KnifeWorks is hosting an event for the community to get a closer look at their knife makers. From 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., live demonstrations will take place next to their shop on Town Square. Plus, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on site knife sharpening will be available. Attendees will get their first knife sharpened for free.