Rant or not, Nick Saban knows rat poison when he sees it, and the Alabama football coach is always on guard | Hurt

Sometimes you have to wait for a storm to pass, check around for damage and then carry on. Nick Saban certainly stormed after Saturday’s Alabama football scrimmage when he was asked about Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley. Some characterized the coach’s response as a “rant,” because the words “Saban rant” do attract online traffic. It didn’t really qualify as a rant, an opinion which I am allowed. After all, I asked the question and therefore get to vote, even in a non-democracy, as to whether I was ranted at or not.