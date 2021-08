A big change is coming to one of Stoke Newington’s busiest roads with a ban on cars, vans and lorries set to be put in place on Church Street. From September 20, you’ll no longer be able to drive down the road between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week. Buses, emergency vehicles and cars that are registered to blue badge holders will still be given access via a ‘bus gate’ next to The Red Lion.