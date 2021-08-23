Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brooke Shields shares teary-eyed video after dropping her daughter off to begin her freshman year of college

By Tyler McCarthy
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Shields got emotional in a heartfelt Instagram post after dropping her 18-year-old daughter off to begin her freshman year of college. The 56-year-old "Suddenly Susan" actress took to social media to share a collection of photos that showed the big move-in day as she and her husband, Chris Henchy, dropped their daughter Rowan off at campus before making the very emotional drive back home to New York City.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 20

Fox News

Fox News

535K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Henchy
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Brooke Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suddenly Susan#Beg#Freshman Year#Motherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Vanessa Bryant gets emotional over dropping her oldest daughter at College

Vanessa Bryant dropped her oldest daughter off to College at the University of Southern California. She shared that moment via Instagram with the caption, “Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and. FIGHT ON.”. Natalie responded to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Brooke Shields and Daughter Rowan Have Matching Ladybug Tattoos

Iconic actress Brooke Shields announced that she dropped off her oldest daughter, Rowan Francis, at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., via a bittersweet Instagram post shared on Aug. 21, 2021. Brooke, her husband, Chris Henchy, and their second daughter, Grier Hammond, were all present for the big occasion. As...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones in tears as her daughter Carys packs for college

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday, and judging by her latest Instagram post, the day ended in tears. Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress revealed that her youngest daughter Carys was "packing her bags" to head to college and the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ree Drummond shares sweet post dropping her son off at college

Ree Drummond's nest just got a little bit emptier. The "Pioneer Woman" posted an Instagram picture of herself on Friday with son Bryce, 18, in the car and shared a few words about what it was like to take him to the University of North Texas. As she wrote, it took two trips, two hours apart, to two Walmarts to pick up what she needed to "get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked."
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kandi Burruss and Her Daughter Riley Share Their Back to College Amazon Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Whether you're returning to college or if you're heading to the dorms for the first time, there are a lot of things to pack, especially for a small room. That's why you need to be smart with your purchasing decisions and do the most to maximize your space. Recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Kandi Burruss get her oldest daughter Riley Burruss ready for college. Little Ace Tucker sweetly offered to teach his older sister how to clean...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donna Mills' Daughter Chloe Who Looks Different from Mom but Inherited Her Elegance

Actress and producer Donna Mills is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter named Chloe. While they don't look alike, the young woman inherited her mom's timeless elegance. Donna Mills might be unmarried, but she is a proud mother who is happy to be untraditional in Hollywood. She carved out a path for herself and for her 26-year-old daughter, now residing in a beautiful home as she enjoys life with her small family.
Educationbravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shares an Update on Daughter Gia’s Life in College

Though it seems like just yesterday that Teresa Giudice was dropping off her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, at college for the first time, the 21-year-old is actually about to start her junior year at Rutgers University. Ahead of her daughter’s return to school, The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom is sharing a new update on Gia’s life in college.

Comments / 20

Community Policy