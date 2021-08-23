Brooke Shields shares teary-eyed video after dropping her daughter off to begin her freshman year of college

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Whether you're returning to college or if you're heading to the dorms for the first time, there are a lot of things to pack, especially for a small room. That's why you need to be smart with your purchasing decisions and do the most to maximize your space. Recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Kandi Burruss get her oldest daughter Riley Burruss ready for college. Little Ace Tucker sweetly offered to teach his older sister how to clean...