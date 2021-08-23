6 photos looking back at Frank Lloyd Wright's Geneva Hotel in Lake Geneva in its last days

With the recent demolition of Lake Geneva's 252 Center Street structure, it brings back memories of other properties that are now gone. Here is a look back at the old Geneva Hotel, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It was located on the north side of the lake’s outlet where the Geneva Towers is today. It served as Lake Geneva’s premier resort hotel from 1911 to 1970. Near the very end of its life it was named the Geneva Inn and a front addition that was not part of the original design was added.