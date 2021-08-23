Magic Valley high school sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer
Twin Falls High School Girls Varsity Soccer fell to Highland High School 6-1 "Tough start to the season today, but we will bounce back stronger next week and learn from the experience," Coach Katie Kauffman said of Friday's game. "First half goal was scored by Madelyn McQueen. Looking forward to a great season of Bruin Soccer."
