Magic Valley high school sports roundup: Football, girls and boys soccer

2020 record: 1-4, finished 0-3 in region play with some offensive shortcomings scoring only 32 points. Head coach: Brandon Gilbreth, 1-4 at Valley Union and overall. He is Valley Union’s third coach in the last four years. The Herald/Review reported that when Gilbreth was hired before last season, he told the school administrators to take the coaching stipend that was offered to him and his staff and put it back into the program so there would be more money for the team.